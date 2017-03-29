Health Fair Makes Services Available To Seniors

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Local, county, and state-wide organizations all came together on Thursday at a free health fair for seniors over the age of 55. The Senior Health Fair, sponsored by Assemblyman James Oscarson and organized by Constituent Liaison Bren McClean, was held at the Old Logandale School and provided a venue for seniors to receive any needed immunizations, as well as learn about the multitude of health resources that are available for them.

Oscarson has sponsored many health fairs and immunization clinics in the valley in the past for all ages, recognizing that there is a need to bring these vital services to rural communities like Moapa Valley. These health fairs have been such a success for children and families, that McClean recognized a need for such an event targeted specifically at seniors.

The health fair provided a bounty of information and services. Many of the seniors who came to catch up on immunizations, ended up staying to look and learn from the wealth of resources that were assembled.

In addition to the Southern Nevada Health District and Immunize Nevada, representatives from SNAP, Three Square, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE), Mesa View Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Lance Robertson DDS, Hearing and Balance Doctors of Utah, Moapa Valley Mortuary, SHIP, Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, and Nevada Health Link were on hand to help seniors sign up for programs, get their hearing, balance, and blood pressure checked, learn about Medicare fraud, and plan for the future.

County Extension Agent Carol Bishop was there with a booth to help seniors learn about the fitness and nutrition programs offered by UNCE at low or often no cost. While there, however, she also took advantage of the opportunity to get her own hearing and balance checked by Dr. TJ Luekenga from Hearing and Balance Doctors of Utah.

“This fair is a great resource because I’ve been wanting to get my hearing checked but I’m always wary of going somewhere where it’s their business to sell you something,” Bishop said. “This was perfect because I was able to get a free honest hearing evaluation by a qualified doctor, but with no strings attached.”

Other attendees were equally pleased. Local resident Paul Bernardo came to get a shingles vaccination but was distressed to learn that the shingles vaccine is not covered by Medicare, leaving the whole $252 shot the responsibility of the senior. Thanks to sponsorship by Moapa Valley Rotary and other anonymous donors at the fair, however, Bernardo was able to receive the shot for free.

“I am so glad I came,” he said. “I don’t know how the government expects seniors on a fixed income to be able to afford a shot like that. It’s as much as a car payment! I’m grateful for this event that made it possible for me to get the shot for free. Everyone’s been awesome!”

McClean, Immunize Nevada, and volunteers were also able to help other seniors who came in for the expensive shot find solutions so they could receive it.

Betsy VanDeusen, Director of Partnerships for Immunize Nevada, was pleased with the difference the fair made to the seniors who attended.

“One of Immunize Nevada’s goals is to advocate for pro-immunization policies,” VanDeusen said. “This is one example where support of a state legislator, such as Assemblyman Oscarson, championing issues like senior immunizations is very helpful.”

“Services, especially for our seniors, are badly needed in this community,” Oscarson said. “This is an opportunity for us to bring those services to them. I am very grateful for those who have taken part in this and to Bren McClean for putting the whole thing together.”

In addition to immunizations, seniors were offered help in signing up for food assistance, learning to spot Medicare fraud in their bills, learning what to keep on hand in case of tooth or gum pain or problems, and how to navigate the Affordable Care Act if they have dependents not covered by Medicare.

Event attendee Lorene Cone said, “This was very helpful and educational. It is a great service for the community and I appreciate the time and effort that went into it.”

McClean was also pleased with how things went. “I appreciate all the organizations that came out to help and all those that attended,” she said. “These events wouldn’t be possible without community support and our community partners. We hope to make this a yearly event and expect to keep growing from here.”