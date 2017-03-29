LETTER: Ladies! Ladies!

Ladies, some decorum please! Don’t you know you are embarrassing yourselves?

Oh. Never mind. My mistake. Those aren’t ladies at all. It’s Madonna and her bunch.

And the actors are some of the worst. Those whose lives are comprised of memorizing lines and dressing up like other people, then delivering those lines well enough so they actually seem like those other people, have talent. Yes, but how many are political science majors, or have psych evaluation expertise, or have PHDs hanging on their walls from whence they can draw claim to copious amounts of higher education to be able to state, with any amount of certainty, that our new government and their hurried manner of trying to undo the ill-begotten Obama-laws, is surely wrong?

Yet, when our former ‘leaders’ led us down the garden path, parting out our military prowess like so many tinker toys, and installing their version of ‘right’, nobody made a PEEP. Why?

We were immobilized by the fear of being singled out as the one who would dare to go against the Chicago-driven Democrat machine, would at the very least be dragged through court as an intolerant racist.

So now, that kind of pressure is off. Level heads have the freedom to tell the truth with no ‘spin’. President Trump is free to say out loud “Obamacare was a terrible idea”, without fear of new attacks.

We, the reasonable, taxpaying, intelligent public all knew this from the start, but have been powerless to fix it. And our elected representatives have not represented us.

And again, health care of any kind is simply not a federal problem, as it is NOT in the Constitution!

Esther Ramos