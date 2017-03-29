New Appliance Service Now Ready To Come To The Rescue

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Broken appliance owners: Rejoice! There is a new local option for getting appliances repaired. Keith Leavitt has returned to Moapa Valley and has begun a licensed appliance repair business called Leavitt Appliance Repair. Even better, Leavitt has a repair truck and will come to you to fix your broken appliances where they sit.

Leavitt specializes in household appliances and can repair them all.

“I can pretty much fix all of them including refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, stovetops, ovens, garbage disposals, hot water heaters, and I’ve even done a vacuum!” Leavitt said.

He said that he has to draw the line at televisions and other electronic devices, however. Also lawn and yard equipment he does not do. Rather, he prefers to specialize in the household side of things.

Leavitt grew up in Moapa Valley and graduated from MVHS in 2003. He stayed in the community for a while after graduation before he was drawn up to Delta, UT, to farm for several years. After that he moved on to Moab, UT, where he bought an appliance business and spent several years getting experience repairing appliances as well.

Leavitt found that he took to the field of appliance repair. “I finally found something that I really enjoy and when I came home to Moapa Valley, I found that there is really no one here offering that service so I stepped in to fill that niche,” he said.

Leavitt began doing service calls in December of 2016, but officially opened his business in earnest in January of 2017 and has found business to be good.

“I like to tinker and I enjoy solving problems,” he said. “I have also enjoyed getting to meet new people and interact with them. The flexibility of the job really suits me. I haven’t had any negative feedback at all so far so it’s been a really positive experience.”

Appliance repair is not all that Leavitt does. He also offers an appliance disposal service where he will come pick up old appliances that people are getting rid of. This service is free of charge for all appliances except refrigerators, for which he charges a $20 fee. That’s because he has to recover the refrigerant in them before they can be disposed of.

Leavitt’s rates are reasonable and he covers all of Moapa Valley. He charges a $65 service charge to come to your home and examine and diagnose the problem. This fee also usually covers all labor involved in repairing the appliance unless there is an extreme circumstance.

Although owners also pay for the repair parts, Leavitt carries many parts on his truck and can fix appliances the same day. For parts that he has to order, he does not charge an additional fee to come and install the parts when they arrive, which is usually within 2-3 days.

Leavitt is available around the clock, 7 days a week, but he would prefer to be called during normal business hours whenever possible. He does charge a $20 surcharge for calls after 6pm or Sunday calls. Leavitt can be contacted by phone for repairs or for appliance pick-up at 702-370-9792.