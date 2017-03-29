NHS Chapter To Hold Blood Drive on Thursday

The National Honor Society at Moapa Valley High School will be teaming up with United Blood Services (UBS) in holding its fourth blood drive of the year on Thursday, Mar. 30 from 2:30 to 6 pm at Grant Bowler Elementary School.

This drive will be of the utmost importance, according to NHS Blood Drive Coordinator Chase Kruse. The chapter is hosting this drive to honor a beloved community member, Robbie Lindsay.

“As a society we love holding the drives for United Blood Services,” Kruse said. “We thoroughly enjoy serving our community and essentially the entire state as a whole.”

Kruse said that holding blood drives provide the perfect opportunity for broad-reaching service. The drives not only help the Moapa Valley community come together to save lives, but they also give a chance to make a difference in the lives people throughout the state who need a blood donation, Kruse said.

“United Blood Services has shown great appreciation for us in our drives so far this year and we hope to keep the high donation numbers up,” Kruse added.

Each year, the local NHS chapter competes with other high schools in both the state of Nevada and Arizona for the title of which school draws the most blood in its drives. While some of their competitor schools have nearly twice as many students, MVHS has been successful in taking first, second, or third, for the past five years. This year will be no exception, Kruse said.

“First place is our number one priority!” he said. “As of right now, we are in a close race with Virgin Valley. We strive to, as a tight-knit community, come together to both save lives, and win the district competition!”

Donors can drop by the Grant Bowler Elementary School on Thursday afternoon between the hours of 2:30 – 6:00 pm to give blood.