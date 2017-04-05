BLM Officials Discuss Future of Gold Butte At MVTAB Meeting

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Federal land management officials expect very few changes to the recent management policy in the newly designated Gold Butte National Monument, at least at the outset. This was the message given by regional officials of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) last week at a meeting of the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB).

Around 100 members of the public gathered at the Overton Community Center on Wednesday, Mar. 29, to hear a presentation from the BLM officials, to make comments, and to voice concerns about the new monument.

The 300,000 acre Gold Butte complex was designated as a National Monument in a controversial proclamation by President Barack Obama signed on Dec. 28, 2016. The decision was unpopular among most residents of rural northeastern Clark County.

“We know that not everyone is pleased with the monument designation,” said BLM District Manager Tim Smith in last week’s meeting. “But as an agency, we are required to follow this proclamation and to provide the best public service we can.”

BLM Las Vegas Field Office Manager Gayle Marrs-Smith stated that the local office has a long history of following past proposed legislation regarding Gold Butte, as well as the final national monument proclamation.

“We are now tasked with looking at the words of the proclamation and translating how those words affect things on the ground,” Marrs-Smith explained. “We have looked very carefully at those words, and we feel confident that the management plan that is out there now will continue as it is.”

Acting Gold Butte Monument manager, Lee Kirk, stated that the language in the proclamation had already set for the various objects and values that the new designation sought to protect. These included a number of endangered or sensitive wildlife and vegetation species, paleontological treasures like the dinosaur tracks recently discovered in the area, certain geological features, and the many cultural resources such as petroglyphs, rock shelters and historic remnants of mining and ranching culture in the area.

Over the past two decades these same resources have been managed in the area under the previous designations of Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC), Kirk explained. So that management would continue as is, with very little change, he said.

Existing water and mineral rights in the area, and access to those rights, would also continue to be valid, Kirk explained. That included water rights owned by the Virgin Valley Water District which would be unaffected, he said.

In addition, recreation was specifically noted in the proclamation as a value to be maintained on the Gold Butte landscape, Kirk said. “Recreational uses will continue as is, managed through regular policy,” Kirk said. “Any needed changes would be addressed through future planning for the monument which is a public process.”

A comprehensive road designation process, involving full engagement with the public, had been completed in the early 2000s, Kirk stated. This resulted in the designation of more than 250 miles of open roads in the Gold Butte area. All of those routes were expected to remain open in the new monument designation, he said.

Tim Smith explained that, in coming months, the BLM would be working to develop a management plan for the new monument. This would involve a public process where an advisory committee would be appointed to assist in developing the plan.

This twelve member board of stakeholders would include an elected official from Clark County, a representative from each of the area town advisory boards and a representative from the Mesquite City Council. Also represented would be area Indian tribes, recreational interests and environmental interests, Smith said. In the coming months, the BLM would be asking for nominations from the public for representatives to sit on the advisory board.

Members of the public in attendance inquired how much influence this advisory board would actually have in the drafting of the plan. Some were concerned that the committee would give input that might be ignored by federal officials in the final planning documents.

Smith said that he had worked through the same process on another national monument in California. A similar advisory committee had been formed there and proved to be most valuable in the process, he said.

“The committee there was absolutely essential in developing the management plan for the area,” Smith said. “The group really helped us to develop a much better plan than we could have done on our own. I expect things to work similarly here.”

Other public concerns centered around there being adequate representation of local interests on the advisory committee.

“We just hope that you don’t stack the deck against local residents on this committee,” said Overton resident Lori Houston. “There are a lot of interests that have been involved in this and in the push to make it a national monument. A lot of them are distant and not very familiar with the area and with what’s going on on the ground out there. Local people actually go out there and use the land. We value it and we take care of it. So we hope that there is a weight given to local people who understand the area.”

MVTAB member Brian Burris agreed. “No one has more pride in that land than the local folks,” he said. “That feeling just won’t be duplicated by people from Las Vegas or from Washington or wherever. If access becomes restricted, it won’t affect those folks out there very much. But here in these communities, we are all deeply affected.”

Other members of the public expressed concern about past federal management decisions that had gone wrong from the start, because of an apparent unfamiliarity with the resources. Local resident Bonnie McGrew talked about the Seven Springs area where BLM officials had decided to install a fence around one of the springs in an apparent attempt to protect the resource. Instead it damaged the spring, she said.

“It just made everything a mushy mess and the spring would not flow anymore,” McGrew said. “This is just one of a lot of examples of ‘Wherever the BLM gets involved, it screws things up rathen than helps it.’”

Questions were asked about future infrastructure improvements planned for the Gold Butte area. Specifically mentioned were road improvements to the Gold Butte Backcountry Byway and needed amenities at the heavily-used Whitney Pockets area. Questions were also asked about whether there were plans to institute visitor fees for entrance to the monument.

The response was that these things would be determined through the public planning process.

“These are all good questions,” said Marrs-Smith. “The community and the BLM will need to come together and determine a vision for the area and a strategy. Should Gold Butte stay as rugged and remote as it is now? Or is it appropriate to have facilities in some places? We can’t answer those kinds of questions alone, we will need community input.”

Marrs-Smith said that the BLM had already requested grant funding to do a full activity plan for the Gold Butte region.

In addition, the agency had been working closely with the local group, Partners in Conservation (PIC), to find funding for basic amenities to be installed at Whitney Pockets, Marrs-Smith said. These included restroom facilities and basic campsite improvements.

Another question from the public centered on law enforcement and emergency response in the vast Gold Butte region.

“Who will be out there enforcing the new regulations in the monument?” asked Logandale resident Gary Pearson. “And what happens when some tourist who doesn’t know what he is doing, gets stuck out there in the middle of nowhere? Who is going to pay the bill for the emergency response? Is it us? The county? The Feds?”

“That is really the 100,000 dollar question,” responded Marrs-Smith. “We have been discussing it with local leaders and we don’t have a complete answer to it yet. But it will certainly come up in the planning process.”

Tim Smith said that currently the BLM works with Metro Police as well as local emergency response teams, specifically the volunteer fire department out of Bunkerville, to handle situations in the Gold Butte area. But he recognized that this was not the ideal.

“It is a real concern,” Smith said. “We have talked about getting an emergency services plan in place and that will have to be part of the process.”

During the period for board discussion at the meeting, MVTAB chairman Gene Houston expressed frustration about the way that Gold Butte had become a national monument. Houston pointed out that the northeast Clark County communities had been working with the BLM for years on the area and had been willing to continue to be engaged in conservation efforts. Then with no consultation at all, the new designation was made against their wishes.

“My big problem is that we had no say in it whatsoever,” Houston said. “It was just done in the last two weeks of a lame duck term. And it was really just a slap in the face to those of us who live in these areas and have been involved for so long. .”