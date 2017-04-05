Clark County Fair Entertainment Preview

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

There is never a shortage of amazing entertainment at the Clark County Fair! And this year will be no different.

Clark County Fair Entertainment Director Denise Robison has been scouring the countryside for the past year, to find the best of the freshest, new acts out there; all while making sure old favorites will be back.

The Friday night headliner concert is always the big entertainment draw each year. This year, as part of a 30-year fan appreciation show, the concert is actually going to be presented free with Fair admission. Country star Jackson Michelson will be performing on the Plaza Stage beginning at 9:30 pm.

Michelson was raised in Corvallis, Oregon. His sound has been described as “a blending of the rootsy twang of the American south with the sunny, feel-good spirit of the Pacific Northwest.”

As usual, throughout Fair week, there will be plenty of entertainment going on at the fairgrounds. This year there will be many new acts that have not been seen at the Clark County Fair before.

Alfred and Seymour, also known as “TheBlackStreetBoyz” is touted as “one of the best family comedy acts of all time.” They have appeared on several family TV shows in addition to their live acts and have been billed as, “One of the most hilarious comedy duos you’ll ever see that has a standard of excellence that meets the criteria of any audience, young or old!”

Also new this year is Pierce Avenue, a country singing duo made up of a husband and wife team.

In addition, the Trevor and Lorena Watters Comedy Magic Show is coming all the way from Canada.

For those who enjoy a hands on experience, a “Wildlife of the World” show and exhibit will also be performing this year. The exhibit will be open all day combined with four shows that feature exotic animals from around the world.

“This is a very popular show that is well-liked and comes highly recommended,” Robison said.

The show includes an up-close look at a variety of animals including alligators, scorpions, monkeys armadillos, wallabies, hedgehogs, foxes and more. A total of at least 35 animals will be coming with the exhibit.

Another fun new draw this year will be the appearance of the Easter bunny on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The bunny will greet the first fans through the gate with a basket of eggs. Then each night, he will hop through the fairgrounds hiding and stashing more eggs with prizes inside for people to hunt down throughout the day. The eggs will be fair game for anyone who can find them until they are all gone.

Despite all of these new acts, the big fan favorites will be also be returning this year again. Tyzen the Hypnotist and DSB, the Journey tribute band will be back for sure.

“DSB is our number one requested show next to the hypnotist,” Robison said. “We’re excited to say that both of those acts will be back again this year.”

In addition, the ever-popular Swifty Swine Pig Races will also be back at their regular spot atthe fairgrounds.

Newcomers last year, the “Jump” dog show will be back in Logandale for a command performance. “Jump” features a variety of dogs of all different breeds performing incredible stunts such as dock diving, trick frisbee, high jump, hurdle racing, and many more.

Also returning to the Showcase Stage after several years is Alex Clark, a juggling comedian that was a former crowd favorite. Clark has received 2 People’s Choice Awards and was an official selection of the Los Angeles Comedy Festival.

This year will also feature a lot of fun grounds entertainment and activities as in years past, including the science exhibit, a balloon artist, the little ponies as well as pony rides, a climbing wall, and a stunt jump, just to name a few.

“We have a lot of great entertainment this year with plenty of new stuff to balance out old favorites,” Robison said. “We hope everyone comes out to enjoy them with us. It should be a really fun, exciting, and entertaining year at the fair.”