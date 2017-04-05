Customer Appreciation Event To Include Art Show

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Rooster Cottage Consignment Gallery in Mesquite is sponsoring a local day of art. Though located in Virgin Valley, this charming store has Moapa Valley ties. And the staff has invited all Moapa Valley artists to join in celebrating the wealth of artistic talent that can be found in this region.

The local day of art is being held in conjunction with the store’s semi-annual customer appreciation event which will be held this Saturday, April 8, from 10am to 4pm at the store’s location in the Redd Hills Commercial Park at 748 W Pioneer Blvd in Mesquite.

When not a center for art, Rooster Cottage is mainly a consignment shop that handles high-quality used furniture, home décor, artwork, and furniture accessories such as lamps and area rugs. But they also have a gift boutique that sells brand new items that are perfect for anyone on your gift list. The store also has a great selection of greeting cards.

The Rooster Cottage is owned and operated by Carol Bulloch and her cousin-in-law Vana Bulloch. Carol hails from Logandale and graduated from Moapa Valley High School. Her parents, Ray and Sharon Turley, still live in the valley.

The idea for the store in Mesquite was born when Vana Bulloch recognized a demand for this type of shop in the Mesquite area.

“Vana found this space and thought there was a need in the area for a shop like this and there really has been!” Carol said. “Business has steadily gotten better every year.”

The business first opened in May of 2011. Since its opening, the store has held an open house and customer appreciation day twice every year to thank the community for its support.

This year Carol and Vana decided to make the day bigger and better than ever by combining the open house with a community art show. They have invited any local artists who wish to participate to join them. Rooster Cottage will provide space for all participating artists to display, create, and sell their artwork. Individual artists are, in turn, encouraged to bring any and all supplies they may need to create, display, and sell their work. They will also need a shade structure since the exhibit will be outside and the sun can be warm this time of year. To participate, all that artists need to do is to come into Rooster Cottage and sign up, or simply call the store at 702-346-5112.

Although the art show will be mainly staged outside, there will be plenty going on inside the store as well. All shoppers and show attendees will get a gift and a door prize ticket just for coming. There will also be door prizes given throughout the day and refreshments provided for a fun day of shopping and celebrating together as a community.

Although the event is not a sale, per se, Carol said that some items in the store will be marked down in honor of the celebration.

“We hope we get a lot of local artists to come celebrate with us,” Carol said. “It will be a great venue to display, create, and sell their art, while allowing those of us in the community the chance to see and enjoy it. We think it will be a lot of fun for everyone.”