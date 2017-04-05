Lost City Museum Hosts MV Art Guild Exhibit

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

For approximately 30 years The Lost City Museum has hosted local artists in monthly shows. This month, the exhibit will feature the work of the Moapa Valley Art Guild members. Under the guidance of Janet Trobough, a colorful, well rounded show will be available to visitors for viewing and purchase.

Nestled within the stories of the past and the arts and crafts of the ancients contained within the museum, visitors will find everything from the beautiful gourd work of Janet Trobough, to the colorful flowers of Susan Perez, to the watercolors of Joy Lamb, to the SW Petroglyphic art of Jo Tame, to the Desert Landscapes of guild founder Max Bunnell.

The delightful stained glass pieces of Linda Birks; the intricate bead jewelry of Karron Knight; the leather pillows and jeweled ‘bracelets’ for boots as designed by Debbie Bruse and the unique magnets and miniature art painted with alcohol ink by Marie Williams will also add a unique flavor to the show.

Other artist’s work included in this show is that of Aimeelyn Potts, Jacqui Worthen, Lynn Rigoni and Marya Romero Hoffman. The exhibit is sure to please every artistic taste. In addition to the original works available there are also prints and cards for sale.