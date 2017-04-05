Making Friends At Playground Olympics

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Fifth graders from both local elementary schools traveled to Mesquite last week to compete with other area elementary schools in the annual Playground Olympics.

The event, held annually at Virgin Valley Elementary, is looked forward to all year by students, as they work to hone their skills in various events during their PE classes.

Playground Olympics is all about the informal playground games that lets kids with a varied skill set compete and have fun. Although only a certain number of kids qualify to compete in some events, there are several team events and individual events in which all students can participate. This makes it one of the most inclusive contests around.

The day-long event is run in a rotation format with kids from all the schools mixing and getting to play and compete together, something many kids enjoyed. Groups rotated through events such as Partner Four Square, Limbo, Sideline Basketball, Champion Ball, Spartacus, and “Up and Over” (an event where kids use a rope to swing themselves up and over a bar), as well as Giant Cup Stacking, which was a new event this year.

Kids who qualified for the Hopscotch, Two Square, Tetherball, and Cup Stacking events went head to head with other qualifiers in their quest for an individual medal.

Medals were awarded for first, second, and third places in each event. Although the “medals” were just laminated paper, kids were seen wearing them proudly all over the playground.

Still, the event was about so much more than medals. “This event has so many positive things that come out of it,” said Grant Bowler PE teacher Denise Hoy. “Kids learn to work with, and become friends with, kids from other schools. They also learn how to deal with defeat, as well as success, in an uplifting and supportive environment, all while realizing that there are so many fun ways to stay physically active besides running.”

Many parents came to support their kids and cheer them on. Perkins Elementary parent Aimee Potts was there to cheer on her daughter Beverly. “I really like that they’re competing in unconventional events,” Potts said. “It makes it something that more kids can do. It’s a lot of fun for the kids and for the parents to watch.”

Bowler 5th grade teacher Amy Widdison agreed. “It’s a fun day that improves their self-esteem and encourages physical activity,” she said. “They practice for it and look forward to it all year.”

The day was a success and a great celebration of the students’ last year in elementary school. “I loved watching the students do their very best and try hard at everything they did,” Hoy said. “They are great kids and this is a highlight of their elementary years that they will always remember.”