No One Asked Me But… (April 5, 2017)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Some Republicans have come to the conclusion that President Trump is no Republican!

President Trump is a practical, if brash, businessman. The radical right wing of the Republican Party is forcing Mr. Trump to return to his roots. Donald Trump was a Democrat before he was a Republican and will have no trouble returning to the Democrats when it is expedient to do so. President Trump is not an ideologue; if he has to turn to the Democrats to get his programs through, he will. Many of his advisors are registered Democrats, including his daughter and son-in-law.

President Trump has tweeted that he will work to defeat the radical right representatives if they don’t get on board with the President’s programs. President Trump criticized President Obama for telling the enemies of America what he would do against them in the war on terrorism. However, President Trump, through his Twitter account, is telling everyone what his strategy is to get his programs through.

Mr. Trump needs to stop the tweets! It reminds me of a scene from the movie PATTON. Gen. Omar Bradley is addressing Gen. Patton after Gen. Eisenhower has re-instated Patton. If you recall Patton was removed from command for slapping a soldier and making a scene in a field hospital where he threatened to shoot the man. Gen. Bradley explained to Patton he had been re-instated and Eisenhower had given him command of the Third Army and he was to march north. Patton started to vehemently express criticism of Eisenhower’s plan of operation. Bradley interrupted saying; “Shut up George! You don’t know when to be quiet.” Someone in President Trump’s organization needs to tell President Trump, “Shut up Donald! You don’t know when to be quiet.”

If the radical right continues to sabotage the workings of the Republican-controlled Congress, the Republicans will be in power for a very short time. It does not take long for the people to understand ineptitude on the part of their leadership.

The state of Nevada is a great example of what happens when a party takes control of both Houses of Congress and the Executive Office and still can not govern effectively. The Republicans in the State of Nevada controlled the government for two years. During that time they attempted to reform education in the state. They were an abject failure. Their voucher program is tied up in courts, the Achievement School District is controlling no failing public schools in Nevada, and AB 394 designed to reorganize the Clark County School district has been completely neutralized. The Republican legislature apparently forgot to pass AB 394 into law and decided to take care of the reorganization through Regulation 142-16. CCSD has challenged, in court, the fact that a legislative committee can take the place of a legislative act in requiring the District to reorganize.

These are only a few example of the failure of the Republican majority that owned Nevada government. These and other issues of dis-unity and failure to govern cost the Republicans control of the state government.

The refusal of the Nevada Republicans to support the Republican candidate in Harry Reid’s last election guaranteed Harry six more years in the Senate. In a campaign where “anyone but Harry” was a sure winner the Republican Party picked a candidate so far right that 200 of the most prominent Republicans moved their support to Harry. Those signs should have read “anyone but Sharon Angle”.

The point being made is that if the Republicans want to maintain control of the national government, they had better get their act together. They need to take a lesson from their Democrat brothers who have learned to walk in lock step to get their agenda through.

There may be things the liberal left wing of the Democrat Party finds lacking in a bill but if it is sponsored by their party, they get it passed and then work on changing it.

The radical wing of the Republican Party will give up the good because it is not the perfect. If the Republicans don’t get this figured out by the next national election, they will lose both Houses. While the loss of both Houses of Congress might ham-string some Presidents, President Trump will merely adjust, stop calling Democrat leadership clowns and work through them to modify Democrat bills.

No one asked me but… The last Presidential election has a number of interesting but immaterial issues floating about. Two of them are Russian interference in the election and voter fraud.

Russian interference in the American elections is the new “birther” issue. Was Obama really a natural born American citizen? Of course, he was. Did the Russians attempt to influence the last presidential election. Of course, they did. However, I am not sure why they would favor Trump over Clinton. Clinton had proved to be one of the most inept Secretaries of State in the history of America. She was so bad the Obama administration felt they had taken a step up with the appointment of John Kerry.

America has been interfering in elections all across the world, hoping to establish regimes favorable to America. This interference has gone as far as the arming of and giving military assistance to those who oppose the legal government.

Another issue distracting from real issues is voter fraud. Is there voter fraud in America? Of course there is. There always has been. The reason the two dollar bill is so unpopular is that it was the going currency for the payment of illegal voting in early American history.

That dead people vote in Chicago has been a running joke for years. We have seen cases where people have voted multiple times in various precincts. President Jimmy Carter was so afraid of fraudulent voting that he called for the United Nations to monitor American elections.

The question is: Does this negate the legitimacy of the American election process? No, it does not. The incidents are so small they don’t affect the outcome of a national election.

What I find interesting is that the winner, not the loser, is alleging fraud. “Shut up, Donald! You don’t know when to be quiet.”

Both of these issues are about as important as President Obama’s birth certificate.

Thought of the week…The greatest threat facing America today – next to voter fraud, the Western Pinebark beetle, and the memory foam mattress – is the national news media.

– Stephen Colbert