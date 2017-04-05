Remote Fiber Break Causes MVT Outage

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Hard line telephone service both into, and out of, the Moapa Valley was disrupted on Tuesday, March 28, when an apparently accidental cut occurred in a major fiber optic line north of Las Vegas in the Apex area at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Accordeing to MVT officials, the problem which caused the outage occurred wholly outside of the Moapa Valley Telephone (MVT) system. Thus telephone service from one customer to another within the MVT territory was unaffected by the outage. But calls were not able to be made from outside of the MVT system into the community. Likewise, calls from MVT customers to recipients outside of the territory could not be completed, unless the caller was using MVT long distance service.

The outage did not extend to MVT internet services because the company has a redundancy link to southern Utah for its internet service. This was also why MVT long distance customers were not affected. MVT was able to route its own long distance customers over the internet to complete their calls.

The break also caused a brief outage of the 911 emergency system in the community. But this service was also eventually rerouted over the internet and was quickly restored.

Rerouting of all landline services over that same internet line through St. George was not possible, however, due to a number of complex technological and regulatory issues, according to MVT President Brad Lyon.

“It can be done but there are a lot of complex hurdles to get over and the expense of doing it is high,” Lyon said. “This is the first telephone outage that we have had like this since 2002. So it has really been a question of whether it is worth all the expense for such a low likelihood. Besides the fact that within 5-10 years from now we will likely be transitioning all of the phone lines to the internet anyway.”

By the end of last week, the exact cause of the outage was still unknown. Century Link, the company which owns and maintains the primary fiber optic line connecting the Moapa Valley Telephone system to the outside world, had not yet identified what had caused the break in service.

“We are not sure exactly what happened, though we are trying to nail that down,” said Lyon. “All we know is that there was definitely a physical break in the fiber somewhere. We are guessing that it was associated with some construction going on around Apex. But we are not certain of that.”

The outage involved more than just MVT customers. The 911 service in Virgin Valley was affected in addition to certain phone service providers including Verizon and AT&T customers in that area, according to Lyon. In addition, some service was also affected in Lincoln County, Lyon said. All of these services are similarly connected to Las Vegas through the same Century Link fiber, he said.

As most cell phone service in the area was entirely unaffected by the outage, it posed little problem for most household MVT customers. For many, the outage may have gone entirely unnoticed.

But many local businesses were more heavily impacted throughout the afternoon by the outage. Some businesses found that they were unable to accept credit card transactions. That’s because many credit card machines complete those transactions over a telephone line. They do this by dialing an 800 number which immediately sends the call to an outside carrier. Thus, for a time on Tuesday, most local restaurants and shops were able to accept only cash, and in a few cases check, transactions.

“I know it impacted a lot of businesses with dial-up credit card machines,” Lyon said. “But most people were very understanding. And we appreciate their patience while the issue was being resolved.”

Century Link dispatched crews immediately to repair the fiber break. Full service was eventually restored by around 10:15 on Tuesday evening.