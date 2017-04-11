OBITUARY: Terry Replogle

Terry Replogle

Terry Lynn Replogle, age 56, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She was born January 21, 1961 in Mendota, California to Orval Eugene and Patricia Sue Workman. On February 14, 1990 she married Stewart Miles Replogle in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terry lived most of her early life in Mendota, California, the Five Points area. In the late 90’s, she and Stewart relocated their family. After brief stays in Kingman, Arizona, and Las Vegas, they settled in Logandale in 2004.

She enjoyed working with the students as she worked in the school cafeteria. She was a very spiritual person, and she always focused on her family. She loved being a mother. She enjoyed traveling, hiking and BBQ’s with extended family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Stewart of Logandale; two sons and one daughter: Jimmy Allen (Janelle) Flippo of Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Replogle of Fresno, CA and Brandon (Giovanni) Replogle of Las Vegas, NV; one granddaughter, and two brothers: Ricky (Sherice) Dabbs of Madera, CA and David Dabbs of Sacramento, CA.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the New Hope Christian Church in Overton

