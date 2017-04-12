It’s Time For The Fair!

Moapa Valley Progress

The time has come! The Clark County Fair and Rodeo kicks off today and will continue throughout this weekend. And what a Fair it promises to be! The week is jam-packed with activities, entertainment, amusements and fun for the whole family.

What’s more the weather forecast is actually promising fair weather for a change. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s, winds are expected to be relatively calm (with maybe a little dust-up on Thursday); and there is nothing but sunshine in the forecast, far as the eye can see.

“The outlook for this year is good,” said Clark County Fair Director Todd Robison. “It’s spring break this week in Clark County. We are looking at good weather coming our way. And we have some great attractions in store. It is shaping up to be a great Fair!”

Robison said that all the preparations for Logandale’s major event are in place and on track, thanks to scores of local volunteers who have pitched in to help, as they do each year. And so, in the last few days before the Fair, Robison has spent time planning for accommodating the crowd that is expected.

“We are just working on planning for the problems of keeping traffic through town flowing, managing the movement through the parking lots and preparing all the details needed for a big crowd,” Robison said. “All of those are good problems for me to have right now.”

A World Class Rodeo

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo has again joined up with the Wrangler Million Dollar Tour, as part of the 18 rodeo circuit around the country. A total of $250,000 in prize money will be awarded. About 500 cowboys and cowgirls will be entering. The full list of contestants is posted at ccfair.com.

But there is more at the Clark County Rodeo than just the pros. The sponsor team roping event brings in amateurs from the Moapa Valley and all over the surrounding region to compete for bragging rights in a team roping event.

Rodeo, Jr.

If you are looking for an event with all the excitement of the rodeo except shrunk down a bit in size, you’ll definitely want to check out Mutton Bustin’.

Each night, little cowboys and cowgirls ride sheep instead of bulls or broncs. The youngsters struggle to stay on their wild mounts for six seconds while being judged on skill and style.

The event is just for kids ages 4-7 that are under 60 pounds. Protective gear is provided for kids including helmets and protective vests.

Other aspects of the event are run just like a miniature rodeo with barrels and clowns and miniature bucking chutes sized specifically for sheep. An aggregate winner is crowned at the end of each day. Those winners walk away with a $150 belt buckle sponsored by Lin’s Marketplace.

Mutton Bustin’ takes place every day at 5 pm in the Jr. Rodeo Arena in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

A Wealth Of Exhibits

The Fair offers plenty for folks of all ages to see and do.

The exciting and informative Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) exhibit will return again. Given a new home this year in the BBQ Tent on the northern end of the fairground, this attraction will intrigue anyone interested in Nevada’s great variety of wildlife. Also returning are the kid’s fishing tank and archery range.

One of the highlights of any trip to the Fair is a stop in the Fine Arts building. Amazingly decorated with fun things happening every day, the building is home to the juried exhibit entries including home arts, fine arts, creative arts, industrial arts, science, home science and photography entries.

The horticultural show, housed in the same building has had area gardeners working to tease their best flowers, plants and produce from the ground for exhibit.

Across the fairgrounds, the Agricultural Exhibition celebrates all things agricultural; from vegetable gardening to meat, egg and milk production.

There will be butter carving, goat milking, chicken bingo, piglets, farrier demonstrations, a 4-H booth, and many other great displays. Of course, chickens and other poultry, waterfowl, and rabbits will be entered by youth exhibitors, judged and displayed.

Great Entertainment

There is never a shortage of amazing, family-friendly entertainment at the Clark County Fair!

The headliner concert on Friday night will feature country star Jackson Michelson. This year, the performance is free to all with Fair admission. It will begin at 9:30 pm.

Other great acts on the fairgrounds this week will include TheBlackStreetBoyz, country singing duo Pierce Avenue, the Watters Comedy Magic Show, Wildlife of the World, Tyzen the Hypnotist, Journey Tribute Band DSB, the “Jump” Dog Show, the Swifty Swine races and more.

The Showcase Stage will be hosting a whole lineup of more local acts. These include St. John’s Ballet Folklorico, the Kountry Kickers, the Ballet Classique and more. Furthermore, the Cinderella Pageant will showcase the natural beatuy of young people from babies to women on Thursday night starting at 6 pm.

The famous Easter Bunny is even scheduled to make an appearance on the Fairgrounds this weekend, greeting some lucky attendees with baskets of Easter eggs.