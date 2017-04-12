LETTER: Republican Disagreements A Sign Of Wisdom

Dr. Larry Moses’ opinion last week wasn’t worth wasting the newspaper’s space (No One Asked Me But: PROGRESS, Mar. 29, 2017.) It is non informative of the issues, unlike his usual columns. It seems to me he wrote it off the top of his head without thinking about it.

John G. Bourke one of the first cultural anthropologists noted that the most closed-minded of individuals are educators, attorneys and priests. My personal experience tells me he was CORRECT! Has Mr. Moses talked about his opinions with a diverse population in this valley? Why life long Democrats voted Republican because of Obama Care? It wasn’t working for their family, with high deductibles.

Yesterday afternoon reading Jonah Lehrer’s excellent book “How We Decide” I found remarks saying Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet was rarely in agreement but Lincoln’s genius was in choosing what ideas would work. FDR’s also encouraged diverse opinions but like with Truman, “The buck stopped there.” Alfred P. Sloan of General Motors at its height wouldn’t hold a meeting if all were in agreement. He’d tell them to go back and think of possible problems.

A friend said one of Trump’s advisors always encouraged discussion even contrary discussion as CEO of a major company.

As an example Lehrer gives the example of Israel’s intelligence services all telling Golda Meir Egypt wasn’t going to attack until 1975 despite contrary evidences from a variety of sources. The nation was nearly lost. The failure of the Challenger and Space shuttle disasters were do to executive complacency.

Those in charge of the Shuttle disaster didn’t learn ANYTHING from the Challenger. General and then President Eisenhower had very different opinions with his generals and cabinet. Presidents LBJ and Nixon didn’t like anyone to debate their policies and look what happened.

The Republican disagreements are a sign of wisdom, experience and intelligence when the Democrats, more closed-minded, have continuously led us merrily into ruin.

Please have Dr. Moses reassess his opinions before writing any more columns beneath his education and intelligence.

David Pahlka