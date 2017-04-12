So. Nevada Symphony Closes Successful Third Season

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

The Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra finished its third season with a fitting concert titled “Overtures and More” on Saturday evening at the CasaBlanca Showroom.

The evening started out like previous SNSO concerts have, with narrator Jim Dick explaining in detail the history behind each musical selection before it was performed.

“Jim Dick adds much to the concert, giving a brief history of each number performed,” said SNSO Conductor Selmer Spitzer. “I wasn’t sure the audience in a dark auditorium had enough time to read the program notes in the program, and then decided after the first two concerts we would use a narrator in place of program notes. This seems to be well accepted by our audience.”

The orchestra performed numbers from Robert Sheldon, Johannes Brahms, Franz Von Suppe, Brian Katona, and John Williams before the intermission. The last half of the concert featured familiar pieces from famous composers, Johannes Hanssen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Piotr Tchaikovsky.

Spitzer said this last performance demonstrated well the continued growth that SNSO has had since its beginning. The group meets Friday nights for two-hour rehearsals about 7 times before the dress rehearsals and performance.

“It is important to know this is all volunteer time,” said Spitzer. “Musicians ranging from retired adults on down to younger musicians feel strongly in giving something back to their community; realizing they too will gain something, as well as the audience by enjoying the final prepared concert.”

Trombone player Jennifer Wayman was recruited to join SNSO in the spring of 2015. At the time, she played trombone for the Washington City Community Band in Southern Utah.

“Everyone has instantly made me feel welcome and I have enjoyed the experience,” she said. “One of the things I like most about our group is the diversity. I love that we have older very accomplished players along with younger players that are just growing their skills.”

Wayman’s daughter, Ariel Southard, plays bass clarinet and recently joined SNSO. She is a senior at Desert Hills High School and has been playing bass clarinet for 5 years. She says the members are very friendly and have a great attitude.

“There are so many people that have been so helpful in the development of the Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra,” said Spitzer. “I cannot thank them enough. I continue to be impressed with the support the Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra is receiving from our local community as well as from surrounding areas like Moapa Valley, St. George, Henderson, and Las Vegas.”

For more information visit www.snsymphony.com, or find them on Facebook and You Tube.