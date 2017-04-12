Store Provides Big City Options With Small Town Service

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Living in rural northeastern Clark County doesn’t mean that local inhabitants have to go without modern big city conveniences. Since 2008, the local Sears Hometown Store in Mesquite has been dedicated to filling shopping needs of area residents: from mattresses to microwaves, ratchets to refrigerators, water softeners to weed-whackers.

The Sears Hometown Store was first opened about 9 years ago in a small, 2,000-square-foot space in the shopping center across from Walmart. After finding success there, they upgraded to a larger space in the same shopping complex.

About two years ago, current owner Doug Hall purchased the business. He moved the store to the current downtown location and expanded it’s showroom.

“This new, bigger space has given us much more stockroom area, which has enabled us to keep much more on hand to help customers get their items faster,” Hall said. “We know that when someone comes in for a new refrigerator, for example, they don’t want to have to wait a week for one to be ordered.”

Many people are familiar with the name Sears because it has been around since Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck began their mail-order catalog company in 1886, over 130 years ago. The brand opened its first retail location in 1925 and remained the largest retailer in the United States for decades.

In 2005, the company was purchased by K-Mart and the name was changed to Sears Holdings. But prior to buyout, a small-store version of the department store was created, called Sears Hometown Stores. Sears Hometown Stores remained part of Sears Holdings until they separated from the company in 2012. Sears Hometown Stores remain a completely separate and publicly-traded company to this day with no ties to Sears Holdings.

Recently there has been news about the negative performance and store closures surrounding Sears Holdings. But the local Mesquite Sears Hometown Store is eager to reassure customers that this news does not in any way apply to the Hometown Store chain.

“We want to assure our customers that we are going strong and will continue to offer the community access to all the brands they love,” Hall said.

If you haven’t been in the Mesquite store for awhile, you may be surprised at the variety of products offered there. Of course, the store is known for being an appliance powerhouse. But the Mesquite store also has patio furniture, lawn tractors, hand tools, water softeners and heaters, lawn sheds, mattresses, and exercise equipment and more.

Hall points out that Sears Hometown Stores actually has a great relationship with their vendors. “Our relationship and standing with vendors is very strong and it allows us to not rely on the financial success of Sears Holdings,” Hall said.

Brands carried by Sears Hometown include Husqvarna, Craftsman, Poulan, Kenmore, Samsung, and all the top ten appliance brands.

One of the things that the local Mesquite store and crew are very proud of, is their reputation for great customer service.

“We work hard on having great people in our store and a great delivery team,” Hall said. “We have great customer service and have the reviews to back up our claims.”

Hall added that the reviews for the local store have brought in customers from as far away as Cedar City, UT who have passed by other Sears stores to come to theirs; just for the service.

Sears almost always has something on sale, and Hall recommends that for up-to-the-minute sale prices, customers check out the Hometown Store website: searshometownstores.com. The website has current ads and offers, as well as pricing on all their products.

The store also welcomes customers calling and asking when upcoming sales events might take place. “We have customer appreciation sales and senior appreciation sales at least every few months that offer extra discounts,” he said. “People who are thinking about buying something new can call and ask when those sales are to help them save a little more.”

Hall also invites customers to check out their new ‘Why Not Lease It’ program that offers the same deep discounts available to cash and credit customers.

“We just want customers know that they have a great option that gives them the convenience of not having to travel all the way to St. George or Vegas,” Hall said. “We’re here in Mesquite and we’re here to stay. We really believe in local service and in taking care of people the best way we can.”

The Mesquite Sears Hometown Store is located at 62 W Mesquite Boulevard and is open M-F from 9-7; Saturday from 9-6; and Sunday from 11-4. The store can be reached at 702-346-8131.