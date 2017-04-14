OBITUARY: Barney Cooley

Barney Cooley

Barney L. Cooley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend completed his earthly mission on April 13, 2017. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

He was a natural and gifted school teacher, which was his occupation for 34 years. He cherished his memories from his days as a teacher and many of his students recall him as an outstanding teacher who helped them in more ways than just teaching school related subjects.

He was born and raised in Kanosh, Utah. He was a faithful member of the LDS church and served a mission for the church in Holland. He and his wife Caron raised their six children in Overton, Nevada.

Barney always had a kind heart and loving smile for everyone he met. He was ready and willing to give whatever he had to anyone in need. He left a lasting impression of kindness and charity with all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Diana; 6 children: Scott (Tammy), Jill (Nathan), Gena, Heidi (Dave), Creg, and Brian (Amanda); 3 step children: Cindy (Bill), Kenneth (Christina) and Clarance (Dawn); 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is deeply loved and will be missed immensely.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel at 480 E. 7th Street in Ogden, UT 84404. A viewing will be held Monday, April 17th from 6 to 8 pm at Myers Mortuary located at 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404.