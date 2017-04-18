OBITUARY: Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick

Robert George ‘Bob’ Patrick, age 88, passed away April 5, 2017 in Helena.

He was born July 29, 1928 in Cardwell to George and Helen Wegren Patrick, and attended schools in Cardwell and Whitehall. After a short time in the Navy, he married Wilma Shrauger in 1948, in Whitehall.

Bob was a truck driver for Safeway for 30 years, retiring in 1983. He was always willing to lend a hand and could fix or build nearly anything, especially on the acreage where he and Wilma lived in Cardwell. He was a true outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Bob belonged to the Masonic Lodge and the Teamsters, and enjoyed having “coffee with the boys” at the Union Hall on Tuesdays. For many years Bob and Wilma were snowbirds, living at least part of the year in Overton, NV.

He is survived by Wilma, his loving wife of 69 years; children Jim Patrick of Wayne, NJ and Sandy Patrick of New Orleans; sister and brother-in-law Barbara (Loren) Ogle of Missoula; brother Jack Patrick of Butte, and brother and sister-in-law Larry (Diane) Patrick of Butte; grandchildren DeAnna Vargos, Keith (Ute) Patrick, Kimberly (Jeff) Bakker, Kristine (Tim) Tubito and Stephanie Vargos; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Cremation has taken place, at Bob’s request no services will be held.