Contestants Brave Wind For Successful Cinderella Pageant

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Despite the high winds, the Moapa Valley Cinderella Pageant pulled through on Thursday evening at the Clark County Fair resulting in overall winners in age categories ranging from baby to woman.

“I feel the pageant went extremely well,” said Moapa Valley Cinderella Assistant Director, Dawn Uri. “We had many participants from across Southern Nevada. And we hope that we can grow our pageant even larger next year.”

The Moapa Valley Cinderella Pageant is part of the Nevada State Cinderella Girl Scholarship Program and Pageant. Age divisions include: Infant, Baby, Tiny Tot, Tot, Mini-Miss, Miss, Teen and Woman

The winners of the Moapa Valley Cinderella Royalty 2017/2018 were: Baby, Nixie Eberling; Tiny Tot, Maelie Rawson; Tot, Alerica Garcia ; Mini-Miss, Brielle Williams; Miss, Julia Carson; Teen, Isabella LeClair; and Woman, Kimberly Wiggins.

The girls in each division are judged in a variety of categories. Baby contestant judging is based on modeling only. The others are judged by: interviews, casual wear modeling, formal party wear modeling, personality, and the talent show.

Preliminary pageants have been held all around the state of Nevada this year. Moapa Valley was the last one. After these preliminaries, the girls can go on to compete in the State pageant.

“We have three others going to the State Pageant,” said local Cinderella Pageant Director Jacqulyn Pray. “Two of them are from the 2016/2017 reigning royalty: the Tot, Ashlynn Uri, and the Mini Miss, Alyssa Leavitt. Victoria Pray will also be attending State. She is the Teen State Cameo, State Photogenic Queen, and Current Southern Nevada Teen.”

In addition to winning the overall Cinderella title, girls get chances to win in other categories such as: Beauty, Talent, Personality, Outgoing, Photogenic, Cameo, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Eyes, Best Party Wear, etc..

“My favorite part of the pageant this year was watching the contestants perform their talents,” said Miniature Miss Outgoing Royalty, Alyssa Leavitt, “And, I enjoyed passing my crown down to the new mini-miss. I am excited to go to the State pageant in June.”

Ashlynn Uri won Moapa Valley Outgoing Tot, and is the current Southern Nevada Tot.

“My favorite thing about the Moapa Valley Cinderella Pageant this year was being on stage and crowning the new Moapa Valley Tot, Alerica,” said Uri. “I can’t wait to spend time at the state pageant with my new Cindy Sisters.”

Having the pageant during Easter break allowed for contestants to spend time at the fair in the morning, and then participate in the pageant in the afternoon, said Pray.

“I think every pageant is amazing because for the most part we see how much the girls grow in modeling, talent/tot personality,” said Pray. “I always enjoy the talent that we see and I think this year we had some amazing talent.”

Pray wanted to thank: The Clark County Fair and Brenda Bowler for the venue and staff to run the sound; Vanessa Solis for helping with practice venues and the interview facility; the judges for taking time to give their viewpoints and choosing winners for each category; The State Royalty; Mrs. Gwendolyn Hansen, the Nevada State Director for guiding and helping to assure that the pageant was successful; and Mandy Leavitt for being an amazing local royalty Mom who helped wherever she could.

More information on Cinderella Pageant can be found at cinderellanevada.com or contacting local directors Jacqulyn Pray at 702-885-6067 or Dawn Uri at 702-305-4383.