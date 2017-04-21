OBITUARY: Grace Luella Cook

Grace Luella Cook

Grace Luella Cook, age 89, returned to her heavenly home on April 14, 2017, at the Overton home of her daughter. She was born June 4, 1927 in Ferndale, MI to Martin Leon and Enfield Rebecca Pulsifer. On June 4, 1948 she married Wyman Stimer but later divorced. On February 15, 1957 she married the love of her life, Robert James Cook. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2010.

Grace grew up in Michigan and raised her family there until 1972, when they relocated to Fontana and then Yucaipa, CA. She and her husband also spent time in Smyrna, TN before settling in Overton.

Grace was a member of Calvary Community Church, volunteered at the Overton Senior Center and was a life member of the VFW Auxillary, post 8336, where she held the office of chaplain for many years.

She is survived by her children: James (Shirley) Cook of Bullhead City, AZ, Joanne Sower of KC, KS, Lois (Cal) Hall of Overton, NV, Roberta (Carl) Bryant of Lewisburg, TN and Myron (Beaver) (Wendy) Cook of Overton, NV; 13 grandchildren: Cheryl, James, Autumn, Rycheal, Jarrad, Adam, Patricia, Martha, Kenneth, Scott, Hannah, Hal and Isaac; 24 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren with one more due in July. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, 2 granddaughters, Karlina and Madison Cook, a great great granddaughter, Elexious Snyder, her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Community Church in Overton.