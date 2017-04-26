Local Branch Celebrates 100 Years Of Nationwide Bank

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A relatively recent addition to downtown Overton celebrated a nationwide milestone earlier this week. Washington Federal Bank celebrated it’s 100th anniversary at branches nationwide as it celebrated its humble beginnings in Seattle in 1917. Although the branch came to Moapa Valley in May of 2014, local customers were included in the celebrations with complimentary offerings of birthday cake and a chance to participate in a prize drawing.

The bank was started near its current Seattle headquarters by two brothers that wanted to help strengthen their community by making it possible for people to own their own homes. Today, the local branch maintains those same goals of being involved in their community and being focused on their clients.

The local branch of Washington Federal moved into Moapa Valley when Bank of America chose to move out. The current group of employees are all local residents and have been working together for at least three years. In that time they have developed a certain amount of camaraderie, friendship, and enjoyment working together.

There are four local women who keep the bank up and running. They include Branch Manager Pam Duvall, Christie Lewis, Rita Boykin, and Jane Jones. These ladies have worked hard to create an atmosphere in the bank that is friendly and inviting.

“We like to have an inviting atmosphere when you come to the bank,” Duvall said. “We always have cookies, coffee, water, and lemonade out for our clients, as well as suckers for little and big kids alike.”

Lewis, who was a Bank of America employee and stayed on after the change, loves the improvement she feels was brought by the Washington Federal institution.

“I love working for Washington Federal because they are really good to their customers which is nice for us as employees as well, because we love happy customers,” Lewis said. She also pointed out that the team of employees at the Overton branch is great to work with. “This is just a fun, positive, efficient environment to be in for both employees and customers,” she said

The bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing from small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and insurance products through a subsidiary.

“Our branch can do everything you can do at a big bank, plus we do mortgages,” Duvall said. “Everything is done right here at our branch so you don’t have to go into Vegas.”

Duvall points out that one unique thing about Washington Federal is that it holds onto all its mortgages instead of selling them. “So it is really truly invested in the community,” she said.

Duvall said that the bank also has an ATM that can make both withdrawals and deposits, as well as a night drop.

Customers had fun with Monday’s anniversary celebration and enjoyed the balloons and cake in addition to the regularly offered snacks they enjoy at the bank.

Kyle Groth came to do some banking and enjoyed some cake while he was there. “This is just a great place to come,” he said. “I look forward to it. Of course, I love the cake, but I also love the friendly people that work here. They always greet me with a smile every time I come in.”

Duvall said that there are some new programs rolling out in June that she is very excited about. Customers can watch their mail or stop by the bank and talk to an employee for more information.