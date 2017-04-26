MVHS Track Hosts Lewis Invitational

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Track teams finished their road trips last Tuesday night when they travelled to Las Vegas to compete against Chaparral and Pahrump Valley. They finished the week at home with the Richard Lewis invitational.

Chaparral hosted the three team meet that Pahrump won with a team score of 97.5 in the boys division and 70 points in the girls division.

Chaparral finished second in the boys with a score of 47 points while the Pirates finished third with 29.5. The Moapa Valley girls placed second with a score of 55 points while Chaparral finished third with 41 points.

Erika Baldwin finished fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.6.

Greg Morrissey finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 24.6.

Nathaniel Brill finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 54.4 while Garrett German finished fourth with a time of 57 seconds. Hailey Williams finished third on the girls side of the 400 meters with a time of 1:15.1 and Phylene Marquez finished fourth with a time of 1:17.7.

The Pirates did well in the 800 meters, placing three of the top four on the girls side with Ashlyn Western finishing first at 2:46.7, Bailey Bunker second with 2:47 and Andi Hillstead in fourth with a time of 2:55.

The boys had Bryton Dorsey finish third with a time of 2:21 and Brill finishing fourth with a time of 2:25.

In the 1600 meters Moapa Valley finished with three in the top four on the girls side when Western won the event with a time of 6.00. Bunker finished third with a time of 6:20 and Hillstead finished fourth with a time of 6:28. On the Boys side Jerrick Stasny finished the 1600 in fourth with a time of 5:13.

Marquez finished second in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:53 and Daesy Parra finished fourth with a time of 15:19. Dorsey finished fourth on the boys side with a time of 12:38.

Natalie Mills won both the 100 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles with times of 17.7 and 52.1.

The girls 4X400 meter relay won with a time of 4:42. The team consisted of Bunker, Mills, Williams and Western.

Mariah Mendoza finished second in the shotput with a distance of 29-1. She placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 69-01. Derek Paice placed second in the boys shotput with a distance of 34-9. Josh Leavitt placed second in the Discus with a throw of 109.

Josh Lee place fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18-1,second in the triple jump with a leap of 36-7.5.

Dillon Clove finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 34-5. Nathan Waite jumped 33-2 for fourth place in the same event.

Luisa Thielemann won the long jump with a jump of 14-7.5.

The Pirates hosted the Richard Lewis Invitational on Friday, with 20 school attending this years events. The Arbor View boys team won the local meet with 109 total points. Coronado finished second with 86 points followed by Legacy’s 86 and Bishop Gorman’s 74.33 points.

Green Valley won the girls title with 130.5 points. Coronado finished second with 113.5 followed by Arbor Views 92.5 points and Bishop Gormans 70.5 points.

Moapa Valley’s boys finished 15 and the girls finished 12 in the meet.

There were several outstanding races at the meet. The boys 200 meters which had Mojave’s Noah Thompson nose out Bishop Gorman’s Nikolas Bracken with a time of 22.12 to 22.15.

Bracken won the 100 meters with a time of 10.86. Thompson finished third with a time of 11.01.

Virgin Valley’s girls 4X100 team finished fourth with a time of 51.31 consisting of Teerlink, Barnum, Barnum and Bundy.

Virgin Valley’s Abigale Barnum won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.93. She also placed second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.6.

Moapa Valleys girls 4X800 team finished third with a time of 10:45.32. The team consisted of Bailey Bunker, Shelby Olsen, Andi Hillstead and Ashlyn Western.

Virgin Valley’s Bernice Fiso finished second in the discus with a throw of 106-02. Virgin Valley’s Jaden Dalton finished second in the boys Shotput with a throw of 46-05.

Moapa’s Josh Lee finished second in the Pole Vault with a vault of 11-6.

On Wednesday, Apr. 26, the Pirates will host a mid-week meet with five other schools attending including Cheyenne, Green Valley, Las Vegas and Pahranagat Valley. The meet will start at 3:30 pm.