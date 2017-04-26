Opportunity For Both Job Seekers and Employers

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesquite Works, the regional non-profit devoted to developing a well-trained workforce in the communities of northeastern Clark County is hosting a regional job fair on Wednesday, May 3 from 2-6 pm at the Rising Star Sports Ranch Grand Ballroom on 333 N. Sandhill Blvd. in Mesquite.

This is the second job fair event organized by the Mesquite 501c3 organization this year. The group’s last job fair, held in February, was considered an overwhelming success. Nearly 200 job seekers showed up to the event where about a dozen large regional employers had set up booths for them to apply and interview for a variety of available positions.

According to Mesquite Works Vista Volunteer, Maggie Calhoun, who is also the group’s job fair coordinator, the success stories from the February job fair just keep rolling in.

Calhoun relates one such story where an experienced job seeker had attended the February event and interviewed with one of the large employers in town. After the job fair, while the person was still waiting on word from that interview, the job-seeker made a visit to the Mesquite Works office in Mesquite to view listings posted on the job board there. A newly posted job caught the person’s eye, Calhoun said. So the candidate scheduled an interview with this potential employer. The interview reportedly went well and negotiations were actually underway when the first employer, from the job fair, contacted the applicant to set a follow-up appointment, Calhoun related.

“The job-seeker now had the best of both worlds!” Calhoun said. “The person had a choice of two job offers and is very happy to be working with the first employer (from the Job Fair).”

Calhoun said that these job fairs are now just building steam and will continue to grow. At next week’s event she is expecting more opportunities than ever before. Included among the employers will be companies like Primex Plastics, Do It Best Corp., Eureka Casino, Express Employment Professionals, Mesquite Gaming, The Lindi Corp., Mesa View Medical, City of Mesquite, Salvation Army, Mesquite Local News and more.

The Job Fair is also expected to be a great opportunity for area employers, both large and small, to recruit employees, whatever their need. New to the event this time will be a unique opportunity designed especially for small employers.

“We are reaching out to smaller businesses that might have just one or two positions open,” Calhoun said. “Many of those folks might recognize the benefits of this job fair, but they just can’t really justify the expense of a whole booth; just for filling a couple of positions.”

So Mesquite Works is offering something special. For just $50, small business owners can have their materials positioned on a portion of a small business booth. That information will be displayed on the table throughout the day and a Mesquite Works volunteer will attend to the table throughout the fair to share information, collect information from interested job seekers and accept resumes and applications.

All of that material will be passed back to the employer for a later follow up with the candidates.

“It is an opportunity for small businesses in the region to learn a bit about Mesquite Works and what we do, plus get its information out to the public; all while gathering a few applicants,” Calhoun said. “Primarily, it is a way for us to offer genuine help to both sides of the workforce while encouraging a greater mixing between businesses and potential employees.”

For more information on being a vendor at the upcoming Job Fair, even a small business vendor, contact Maggie Calhoun at 702-613-0699 or by email at maggie@mesquiteworksnv.org