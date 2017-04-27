OBITUARY: Merv Adams

Merv Adams

Mervin Lorraine Adams, age 88, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at his home in Logandale, Nevada. He was born May 23, 1928 in St. George, Utah to Thomas Harley and Tamzen Hardy Adams. On June 7, 1948 he married Dora Cox in Bunkerville, Nevada. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.

Merv grew up in Bunkerville. During his life he lived in many different places including Southern California, Nevada and Idaho. He was a hard worker and demanded excellence from those under his supervision. He enjoyed farming, mining and ranching.

Time with family was very important to Merv. He loved hunting trips with family, taking horses onto the mountain and camping with everyone. He was good at training and breaking horses. He will be remembered for his love and pride in his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Dora; two sons and one daughter: Jeffrey (Shauna), Miles, and Annie (Scott) Leavitt all of Logandale; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two sisters: LaVerne Reid of Las Vegas and LaRue Pollock of Mesquite. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia; one grandaughter, Kaitlin Barrick; two sisters, Fern and Shirley, and two brothers, Lynn and Ray.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale Stake Center. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Bunkerville Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.