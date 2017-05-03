Area Kids Experience Joy Of Flight

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Area youth ages 8-17 took off flying with pilots of small airplanes during a special Young Eagles event held on April 22 at the Mesquite Airport. Each kid returned with permanent smiles and an adventure they will never forget.

This was the 11th annual event sponsored by The Salt Lake City Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 23 in which free airplane rides are given, as well as information provided on the aircraft, aviation, and basic pilot techniques.

Manager of the Mesquite Municipal Airport, Larry LeMieux, said the youth that come to fly may get on the plane a little nervous. But by the time they return they have a grin from ear to ear and the best experience they have ever had.

After those who participate complete their flight, they received an official Young Eagles certificate signed by their pilot. Also, their names were added to a list of EAA Young Eagles in the World’s Largest Logbook at the EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Pilot Kent Bond has flown about 148 kids during his time in the Young Eagles Program. He has been with the EAA for about 45 years, and flying kids for the past 25 years.

“This is a great thing for kids to do, and especially those who have never flown before,” said Bond.

Bond explained that experimental airplanes are actually built a lot stronger and safer than production airplanes. They can handle more stress from gravitational force on the airplane as it’s flying.

“We first teach the student about airplanes and what makes them fly before going up,” said Bond. “Once in the air, I ask what kinds of things they want to do, but we are required to stick with only certain maneuvers we can do with them. I am always asking how they are doing and if they want to make certain turns or other moves.”

Pilot Bruce Johnson came down from Salt Lake to help fly youth participants. One girl he flew was nine-year-old Ashlynn Jackson.

“I got to steer the plane,” Jackson said. “I turned right, then left, and then I turned up. I remember going down because when you do down it feels like you are floating. I got to see the other side of the canyon and big huge roads that lead to Las Vegas.”

LeMieux wanted to thank all who volunteered and pulled together to make this event possible.

“We had great weather, a great turnout, and most importantly left some lasting memories for these kids they will never forget,” said LeMieux.

For more information about the Young Eagles program, call 702-346-2841, or visit www.youngeagles.org/