CSN Mesquite To Offer Basic EKG-Telemetry Tech Class

CSN Mesquite will be offering a noncredit Basic EKG-Telemetry Tech class. This course is designed to prepare students for employment as a monitor-telemetry technician.

Participants will receive theoretical and practical instruction designed to identify normal EKG rhythms vs. lethal and potentially lethal rhythms similar to those occurring in an ICU setting. Participants must attend all sessions and pass the final exam with a 75% or higher to acquire the Certificate of Completion and the continuing education hours.

A book is included. But purchase of EKG calipers is recommended.

This class is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, Thursday May 25 & Tuesday May 30 from 4-7:30pm; Wednesday May 31 from 4-8pm; and Friday June 2 from 4-5:30pm.

The cost of this course is $159 (plus $10 for calipers). Registration deadline is May 16.

Additional information is available by calling 702-346-2485. To register for this class please visit: http://sites.csn.edu/workforce/ or stop by the CSN Mesquite Campus at 140 N. Yucca St.