Logandale Buildings Marred With Graffiti

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Two Logandale buildings were vandalized with unsightly graffiti last week and police took a single suspect into custody on both charges. The offense was believed to have been committed sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Metropolitan Police Northeast Resident Section.

Marked with spray painted graffiti was a maintenance shed building at the Logandale Park near the restroom area; and a brick duplex home on the northwest corner of Whipple Ave. and Skyline Drive.

Both structures were apparently tagged with the same color and style of paint, leading police investigators to believe that both instances were the work of a single person.

A window of the duplex home was also broken in the incident.

During an early morning Wednesday investigation, police took an eyewitness report pointing to 18 year old Damien Musgrove as the alleged perpetrator. Musgrove resides in the neighborhood of Logandale where the vandalized duplex home is located, police said.

Musgrove was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of Placing Graffiti and one count of Destruction of Private Property; all misdemeanor charges.

Police also said that the consumption of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crime.