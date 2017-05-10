Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987
You are here: Home / Opinion / LETTER: Thanks For Finding Me

LETTER: Thanks For Finding Me

By Leave a Comment

Share this article:

I would like to thank everyone who worked to help find me. I appreciate how hard each and every one of you worked. I am sorry for the pain, fear, inconvenience I have put you all through. I thank all of the organizations and people who gave their time and amazing effort. Thank you for the love you all showed me.

I am glad to be home and be surrounded by all of you. I am also proud and grateful to be a part of this wonderful community. Also a very special thank you to the nurse who stopped and got me back to my family.

Max Shambaugh

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *