No One Asked Me But… (May 17,2017)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… The Democrats are upset that the Russians may have been behind the WikiLeaks hacking of the Democrat Party Chairman Podesta’s e-mails, releasing information unfavorable to Hillary Clinton and costing her the election. Congress now has multiple committees investigating the issue.

Let me save the government some time and dollars. Of course the Russians attempted to influence the American presidential election. My only question is why the Russians would prefer Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton?

Clinton is a study of ineptitude. She is arguably one of the worst Secretary of States in the history of America. Not only did the Russians out-maneuver her on every front, she could not even effectively deal with a third world nation like Iran. She gave us Benghazi, her false story of coming under fire in Bosnia, and her attempt to stabilize our relations with Russia was turned into a joke.

Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a “reset button” bearing an incorrect translation. Rather than indicating the U.S. was ready to reset a more peaceful relationship with the Russians, the inscription indicated a more hostile relationship was in the works. Clinton indicated that the State Department had worked hard to get the right word. She apparently couldn’t find anyone in the State Department who knows the Russian language. A Clinton advisor indicated that the correct translation was only a couple of letters off.

Before America gets too critical of the Russians for attempting to influence the American election the country might want to look at its own interference in other country’s elections. American efforts to affect the outcome of elections have included the assistance in violently overthrowing legal foreign governments of countries we oppose. The Vietnam War was fought to maintain an unpopular and dictatorial government in South Vietnam. Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by direct actions of the U.S. government. Saddam Hussein was removed from power in Iraq through American government action. In fact, the destabilization of governments in the Middle East is due to American government meddling in the politics of the countries there.

Ex-President Barrack Obama actively campaigned for Emmanuel Macron the newly elected President of France. Macron ran against a far-right candidate Marine Le Pen who was a strong advocate for curbing Middle-Eastern immigration to France.

For us to now be outraged that the Russians might have tried to influence our elections is both naive and hypocritical.

The same people who are upset about the hacking of the Democrat Party e-mails cannot seem to believe that the Russians hacked the personal e-mail server of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton which contained many classified documents. While they are willing to spend millions of dollars looking into the hacking of Mr. Podesta’s e-mails, which contains no classified information, Democrats blocked every effort to investigate the damage done by the information the Russians, as well as other foreign governments, undoubtedly gathered from Clinton’s unprotected server.

Further, let me save the Congress time and money in their investigation of fraud in the last national election. Was there any fraud? Yes! However, there has been fraud in every America election. The issue is, did it change the results of the election? No!

The winning Presidential candidate is the one claiming a fraudulent election. Trump’s ego will not let him get over the fact he lost the popular election. Were there illegal votes in California? Absolutely! If this were not the case would Trump have won the popular election? Absolutely not!

President Trump needs to learn sometimes it is best to just be quiet. This ego flaw may well be why the Russians wanted Donald Trump elected.

The Democrats lost the election not because of Russian influence, fraud, or FBI Director Comey. The Democrats ran a flawed candidate who ran a flawed campaign. She lost the election by assuming she would carry the “Rust Belt” states and, therefore, ignored them. President Trump courted the votes of these traditional Democrats. He understood that the electoral college was the key to the election. Trump stayed out of areas he knew he would lose; Hillary stayed out of areas she thought she would win. People don’t like to be taken for granted.

No one asked me but… The national Republicans should study the politics of the last four years in Nevada. Two elections ago the state of Nevada went red in both Houses of Congress. They already had a Republican Governor. For two years the Republicans had the ability to pass any bill they so desired and a Governor who could sign them into law. They failed to take advantage of that majority for the sake of consensus.

The Democrats now control both Houses of Congress and two years from now the Democrats under the direction of Harry Reid will undoubtedly use the inner city votes to elect a Democrat Governor and they will not let consensus be an issue.

Gold Star Award… Goes to the coaches and players of Moapa Valley Baseball and Softball teams. I have spent three enjoyable afternoons watching Moapa Valley Baseball and Softball. I must admit I paid more attention to the baseball team, but I was able to keep an eye on both as they played simultaneously on adjoining fields. Both the baseball team and the softball team have ensured themselves a place in the state tournament.

It was great to, once again, see the support this community gives to the school. The large crowd was made up of residents, parents, retired teachers, coaches, and administrators; past and present. I saw fathers and mothers who played the game a few years ago now cheering on their sons and daughters.

If the CCSD school board wants to understand this community, I would invite them to attend a school event. Their GPS will direct them here.

It was fun to watch a number of parents and grandparents who had a boy on the baseball team and girl on the softball team. At one juncture, one set of parents had a daughter batting at the same time as their son. I could not help but remark about their poor family planning.

Thought of the week…Some people believe baseball is a matter of life and death. … it is much, much more important than that.

– Bill Shankly

Paraphrased