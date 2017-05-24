Shuttle Service Opens To And From Mesquite Resorts

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and Casablanca Resort kicked off its partnership with St. George Express, a local shuttle service based out of St. George, Utah with a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, May 11 at CasaBlanca Resort.

The celebrated partnership provides affordable and convenient transportation to and from the Mesquite Gaming properties. Company executives, St. George Express representatives, elected officials and community partners all were in attendance at the opening the festivities.

CasaBlanca and Virgin River patrons will be able to take advantage of the convenience of daily stops at both properties at affordable rates. The St. George Express makes the rounds 14 times per day from Mesquite, Nevada to St. George, Utah and Zions National Park, 14 times per day to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and four times per day along Interstate 15 to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The St. George Express drop-off and pick up areas are clearly marked at the entrance/valet areas. Guests can book the Express shuttle to and from St. George, Mesquite and Las Vegas, including stops at city airports. Patrons can schedule shuttle service at stgeorgeexpress.com.