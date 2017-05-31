Local Parks & Rec Offers Exciting Summer Lineup

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

While summer in Moapa Valley are long and hot, it doesn’t have to be boring for local kids. There will be plenty of activities to get kids involved and to keep them learning even in the hot days. Moapa Valley Parks and Recreation along with the Logandale and Overton Pools have a whole lineup of activities and lessons planned for kids of all ages.

Registration for Parks and Recreation programs in Logandale, Overton, and Moapa is now open and the spots fill up fast.. So parents are encouraged to stop by the registration office and gets kids enrolled to have a fun filled summer!

Summer Rec sessions will be held in both Overton and Logandale. The eight week program includes ages 6-12. For two days a week they will play games, do crafts, and have tons of fun with their friends. Both programs will visit the pools on the last day of the week for cool water fun.

The Logandale Rec program will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays held in the Fine Arts Building at the Logandale Fairgrounds. The Overton program will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays and located at the Old Overton Gym.

There are many other classes being offered by the Logandale and Overton Parks and Rec this summer.

Sports Camp is a program where kids learn a variety of different sports. Elmer Lopez the director of the classes said of the camp, “We will play activities and games based on the interest of the kids.” Lopez also explained the camp will have a theme for each week to make it even more fun for the kids.

Adding to the summer lineup, Parks and Rec will also offer a tennis class for ages 11-15 to hone in the tennis skills of the kids.

There are also a few classes designed for those little ones that want to get out of the house and have some fun too. Itty Bitty Summer Fun is similar to the big kids Summer Rec. It’s for children ages 3-5 on Mondays and Wednesdays. They will do arts and crafts, play games and have a snack. Each session will be for two hours.

On Mondays there will be a Tiny Tot Music class that will be in the Active Learning Classroom located near the Overton Community Center where the county preschool is held. In this class the kids will have fun playing songs and going along with the rhythm for 30 minutes. This will be from 1:00-1:30 pm. Then at 1:45 another class, called Tiny Tots Arts & Crafts, will be held for another 30 minutes.

The little preschoolers also have another class to be a part of on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:15 called Builders and Bulldozers. Here they will get to play with different building toys such as gears, blocks, and tinker toys.

There will also be plenty of excitement going on in the upper valley. The Moapa Parks and Recreation staff is excited to begin the summer as well!

Moapa Parks and Rec coordinator, Gail Lindsay is getting ready for the Moapa Summer Rec program which begins June 12 for ages 5-12 and goes for 6 weeks. This Summer Recreation program has individual classes for the kids to pick and choose. The classes meet together once a week and there is a $30 registration fee. A Guitar Class will be offered which teaches the beginning fundamentals of guitar. In Science Camp kids will learn about gravity, magnets, bubbles and more. Food Magic is a fun class where the kids learn how to take basic supplies and make magic with food.

“The limit on the Food Magic class is just six kids,” said Lindsay. “So sign up quickly if you’re interested!”

There will also be a Basketball Clinic this year where kids can learn the fundamentals of basketball.

Crafts and Creations will be a class for the kids to use their imaginations.

Fun Factor is twice a week where the kids play organized games and activities, have snacks, and play at the splash pad. There is a separate fee for Fun Factor which is $20 a week or $60 for the summer.

“The kids get to pick the classes they want and they won’t be bored!” Lindsey assured.

There will also be plenty of aquatic fun this summer at the local facilities. The Overton Pool will open to the public on June 10 and the Logandale Pool will open later on June 20.

Several aquatic classes are available to the community. For young children there is Water Introduction, Water Independence, Stroke Introduction, and Advanced Stroke Development. At the Logandale Pool there will be a Recreational Swim Team named “The Logandale Lobsters.” Family Water Aerobics will also be in Logandale. There is a Lap Swim time offered for adults 18 years and older.

In the Overton Pool time will be allotted for Private Swim Lessons for those who want specific attention. There will also be a Synchronized Swim Team and Lifeguard Training.

Drowning Prevention Day will be held in Overton on June 10 from 12:30-4:30 pm. They will provide free swimming lesson on June 10 from 11-11:30 am.

Open swimming hours in Logandale will be Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 pm. For Overton, open swim time is Monday 4:00-8:00 pm, then Tuesday through Saturday 1:00-5:00 pm.