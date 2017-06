Allen Johnson

After 26 years with LVMPD, Officer Allen Johnson has decided to retire.

Come celebrate with us and wish himĀ the Best, Wednesday, June 7th at OLSHACS (3011 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.)

Presentation of Credentials at 7:00 p.m. Open House will be 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.