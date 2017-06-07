Class of 2017 Attends Baccalaureate

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Members of the Moapa Valley High School Class of 2017 gathered on Sunday evening at St. John’s Catholic Church in Logandale for traditional pre-graduation baccalaureate services.

The tradition of holding a religious service for graduating seniors of MVHS is decades old and attendance is voluntary.

The location of the services rotates every year between various local churches that have the capacity to hold both seniors and their families at the well-attended event.

This year’s services began with the crowd standing as the graduates entered the sanctuary. After an opening prayer by graduating senior Christian Riordan, a choral group made up of MVHS students, under the direction of Robin Maughn, sang a rendition of the traditional “May the Road Rise To Meet You.”

Senior Class President, Kinzi Robinson introduced the speaker for the evening: Reverend Blaise Baran, the Parish Administrator for St. John’s. Reverend Baran began his talk to the graduating seniors with a moment of silent prayer to honor and remember those who have suffered at the hands of terrorists throughout the world.

Next, acknowledging the fact that it was perhaps the first time many of the students had been inside a Catholic church, he took the time to explain the different items found in the sanctuary and some of the significance they held in his religion.

Baran began his address to the group by asking them to think about what is real and what is fantasy. Were their clothes, their cars, or even the hats that the girls were wearing real or fantasy?

“I love seeing these hats in the congregation,” Baran added. “They are beautiful. It has been about 50 years since I have seen hats in a congregation and I love it. Thank you so much for wearing them.”

But the hats; as well as clothing, cars, homes, and other material items; are not part of what is real, Baran told the students.

“My proposal is this: What is real is for forever and what will eventually pass away is fantasy,” Baran said. “All our material items will eventually pass away. They are not real. What is real is for forever.”

The reverend told the kids that, in order to help him focus his life on what is real, when he was a teen-ager he set himself a list of priorities.

“Now, my priorities may not be your priorities, but you should have your own set of priorities by now,” Baran said. “If you don’t, now is the time to make one. You need a list as you move forward at this point in your life to help guide you.”

Baran shared his list of priorities with the students, as well as his reasoning behind each one.

“Number one is God himself,” he said. “I need him to be number one in my life because he is the purpose that keeps me moving.”

Baran said that number 2 is his family, because family is your gift from god.

Number three was his occupation or, in the case of the students, whatever they do that supports them and their family.

Number four was community. “We each have a community,” he said. “Your community is the group that sorrows and rejoices together with you. Our differences unite us. We are all called to build each other up and not tear each other down.”

Number five was good works: following the example of Christ in the scriptures, he said.

Baran concluded by telling the students that these are the things that are real because they are love and can go with them into the next life.

He reminded them that they are greatly loved by their families.

“Sometimes you may think that you don’t want to be loved so much!” Baran joked. But he went on to say that it is very important that the students express their love to their parents and siblings, and to never leave them without saying it.

After a closing prayer by Danielle Chandler, the capacity crowd stood while the seniors filed out. Refreshments were served on the front patio of the church building.

Senior Class Advisor Charlie Cooper explained why the tradition of baccalaureate is continued. “It’s nice because it covers that religious side of graduation that we are not allowed to do at the school,” Cooper said. “We are extremely grateful for the Catholic church for allowing us to have our ceremonies here. It’s good for the kids to hear about the things they should focus on as they move on.”

The students seemed to enjoy the services as well.

“I loved the musical performance and I loved how Father Baran said we need to love throughout our lives,” said 2017 class member Madison Mortensen.

Classmate Darren Hardy agreed. “I really liked all the hats. I liked Father Baran’s encouragement to make a list of priorities.”

The idea of community and mutual respect was something that sank in for most seniors. “I think baccalaureate is a good way to share different religions in a respectful way,” said Summer Omer.

“It was cool to see what other churches believe in,” agreed Lindsey Ericksen. “I liked that he gave us his list of things he believes in.”