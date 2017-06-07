MVHS Seniors Show Talents

By GANNON HANEVOLD

Moapa Valley Progress

Members of the Moapa Valley High School Class of 2017 took to the stage one last time in their high school careers, last week to show off their various performing abilities in the annual Senior Talent Show. The show is a traditional part of the school’s ‘M’ week festivities.

On Thursday afternoon, seven acts delivered on stage at the Ron Dalley Theatre, and made for a compelling and entertaining show for the rest of the student body.

Kasen Kolhoss and Morgan Aikele had the role of Masters of Ceremony for the show this year. They welcomed the audience as the show began and then introduced each act as the show proceeded.

Things started off with an impressive duo dance routine by Keely Watkins and Michelle Ward.

Following Watkins and Ward, Benjamin Muhlstein stood up and delivered the infamous “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech from Patrick Henry. Muhlstein’s performance was enhanced by him appearing in full period costume for the speech.

The talent show took a few unexpected turns as well. The crowd was suddenly turned from feeling patriotic to peels of laughter as Logan Geary stepped onto the stage for a comedy routine. Geary, along with his keyboard, brought laughs to the audience. He used everything from improvising songs on his keyboard to telling stories about kicking himself in the head at Disneyland.

Madison Bush was next on stage. She combined new and old, singing and playing guitar to a mashup version of “Riptide” by Vance Joy, and an American classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley.

Keely Watkins returned again to the stage, this time accompanied by Dot Ely-Scott and Maddie Curtis. This dance trio put on a throwback hip-hop routine, fully equipped with boom box and all.

Patti Vassar was next on deck. She drastically changed the mood in the auditorium once again. Vassar delivered a powerful monologue about suicide that included a metaphor of a lifeboat that left the crowd speechless.

While hearts were now heavy following Vassar’s moving words, the talent show concluded with a bang. Anelle Cooper, Romina Parra, Karen De Luna, and Maddie Curtis put on a dance performance that brought definite laughs to the audience. The girls even brought senior boys out of the audience to play a role in their act.

As the four finished their last dance, Ricky Billsie ran out to finish the performance with a breakdancing routine that thrilled the audience. It was a fitting way for the entertaining talent show to come to a close.