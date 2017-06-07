Ute Perkins Staff Says Farewell To Fifth Grade Class

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Fifth-graders at Ute V. Perkins Elementary celebrated their completion of the DARE program and advancement to 6th grade during a special ceremony held last week at the school. Family members and friends gathered on Wednesday, May 31, to cheer on the kids during their last program at the school before moving to middle school next year.

The program began with an introduction by Principal Holly Lee. Lee congratulated the kids on their achievement and the difference they have made in the school. “You’ve all gotten a little taller, you’ve advanced a few grades, and you can all run a few more laps,” she told the class. “But more importantly is that you’ve touched the hearts of those here at Ute V Perkins and will continue to meet the possibilities of the future.”

The entire 5th grade sang the “I Will Dare” song, in matching red DARE t-shirts, for the assembled crowd, complete with harmony and actions. The song explained the meaning of the DARE program and what the kids had learned from it.

These facts were further explained by DARE instructor, officer Chris Kohntopp. Kohntopp said that he was new to the program and very excited about being a part of it.

“Getting to teach kids in DARE is the best assignment I’ve ever had” Kohntopp said.

Kohntopp went on to say that the DARE program of today is different from the original program. Before it was a drug prevention program. But kids today face so much more than just drugs, Kohntopp said. So the focus of the program has shifted to give the kids a model to help them make good decisions in any situation.

Each of the fifth graders wrote an essay at the conclusion of the DARE program on what they had learned. Three students were chosen to read theirs to the audience. These included Gracie May, Gary Leavitt and Sierra Wolfley.

The fifth grade students all presented Officer Kohntopp with a framed picture of their class in thanks for his mentorship over the past months.

After a slideshow presentation of the class, Principal Ken Paul of Mack Lyon Middle School echoed Officer Kohntopp’s words, exhorting the kids to keep their promises to stay away from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and not succumb to peer pressure.

Paul welcomed the group to middle school saying, “We are very excited to have you joining us in middle school next year. Middle school is a whole new adventure and a whole different world. We are happy to welcome you.”

Fifth grade teacher Valerie Morgan passed out advancement certificates to each of the students with the help of Lee, Paul, and Kohntopp. She expressed to the kids how much she would miss them.

“We have an especially tight bond here at this school because we get to teach you two years in a row,” Morgan said. “We will miss you. You are fabulous and Mack Lyon will be a better school because of you.”

Another slideshow was played as a tribute to Mrs. Morgan as the kids expressed their thanks to her in it. Wyatt Barlow summed up what all the kids said when he told her, “You are the best teacher I’ve ever had and the best teacher I ever will have.”

Lee said she will miss these kids and that she was very impressed by them. “I’m so proud of our teacher team and the way they have worked together to produce these great students who are so smart,” Lee said. “These students have the most impressive technology skills I’ve ever seen. They will all be great in middle school next year.”