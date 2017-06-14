Bowler Fifth Graders Celebrate Advancement

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A standing-room only crowd gathered Thursday morning to cheer on this year’s Grant Bowler fifth graders as they finished out their elementary school careers and officially advanced to middle school.

To accommodate the anticipated crowd, the ceremony was held in the Fine Arts building at the Logandale Fairgrounds. But there still wasn’t enough room. Parents filled all available seats and then stood lining the walls on all sides.

“We put up every chair they had here plus all the chairs from OLSHACS,” Bowler Principal said apologizing.

No one seemed to mind, however, and the mood was festive as the fifth graders paraded in, two by two, and took their seats at the front of the audience.

Jessen told the students that the day was bittersweet for her. She was sad because they were moving on, but happy because they had prepared themselves so well for the adventures ahead of them.

“You are the 14th class of fifth graders I have advanced,” she said. “This year’s MVHS seniors were my first group of kindergartners at Bowler. As you move on, you will do great things. But always remember that we loved you first.”

In addition to completing 5th grade, the students had also completed the DARE drug prevention program under the guidance of Officer Chris Kohntopp. Kohntopp expressed that he was proud of the students for the work they had done and lessons they had learned.

Awards were then presented. Twenty-four students received the Excellence in Citizenship for straight “E’s” all year. And award for earning Straight A’s all through 5th grade was given to 30 students. Exemplary Attendance for missing less than 3 days of school all year were presented to 9 students. Only one student received a Perfect Attendance recognition for no absences and no tardies all year: Kael Freeman. Special Awards were also given to Joseph Tatino for Most Improved Citizenship, and a certificate to Collins Castillo-John from the Moapa Band of Paiutes.

Bowler librarian Bryce Hardy presented awards for Accelerated Reader points. The top three students were Abigail Huwe with 746 points, Kate Pack with 386 points, and Robert Lewis with 371 points.

Each 5th grader was called up to receive their advancement certificate. Mack Lyon Middle School principal, Ken Paul welcomed the students to middle school, saying, “I’m excited that you’re sixth graders. We look forward to you coming.”