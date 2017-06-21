Contest Urges Businesses To Show A Patriotic Spirit

The July 4th holiday is right around the corner again and the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project (MVRP) is, once again, challenging local businesses to show their patriotism, community pride and their red, white and blue spirit!

The MVRP is holding its annual “Show Your Patriotism” contest. Local business owners are encouraged to decorate the front windows and store fronts of their businesses.

“This contest is to show this town that we are made of people who respect and admire this country and the freedoms it affords us each and every day,” said MVRP member Marjorie Holland.

Committee members will be judging the contest on Monday, July 3 and a grand prize winner will be awarded in time for the holiday.

Currently the Moapa Valley Water District holds the Grand Prize award from last year’s contest.

“Any local business has the chance to win that award this year,” Holland said. “So, get to the decorating!”

If your business is off of Moapa Valley Blvd. or in the Moapa or Glendale areas, please send the MVRP a quick e-mail at savemoapavalley@gmail.com to let them know that your business is in the running.