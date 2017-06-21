Mesquite Summer Exhibit Brings Together North & South

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesquite Fine Arts Center is broadening its view of the Southern Nevada artists this summer. The museum has brought a special exhibit put, together by the Nevada Arts Council, that is part of the Nevada Touring Initiative-Traveling Exhibition Program.

The touring exhibit titled, “Geographical Divides: Finding Common Ground,” opened for the public to view in the fine arts center on June 16 and will continue to be on display until August 11. The exhibit is a compilation of the artwork from 16 Nevada artists.

Eight of the artists are from the northern Nevada and eight are from the southern part of the state. Each northern artist was paired with a southern artist and the pairs produced two prints.

According to a press release from Mesquite Fine Arts Center the prints are, “…visually exploring connections and disconnections between Southern Nevada and Northern Nevada cultural attitudes, aesthetics, and geographical distinctions- these 16 artist’s communicated and visually responded to each other’s unique economic, environmental, political, and social settings-further dissecting this notion of splitting geography and/or communion of Nevada’s polarities.”

The artists were chosen from the cities of Las Vegas and Reno which are separated by 300 miles of desert. Not only are there geological differences between the artists but there are artistic differences showing the minimal communication between the two groups of artists.

The Mesquite Art Guild also explained that, “Geographical Divides” examines Nevada’s unique visual culture. It is a state labeled with cultural myths like Area 51, The Biggest Little City in the World, and Sin City, and one that commands the imagination of postmodernism from the architecture of Las Vegas to the proliferation of the annual Burning Man Festival.”

Katherine Cole, President of the Mesquite Art Guild explained that they chose the “Geological Divide” exhibit because, “It looks at Nevada as a whole, showing how the North and South are unique to similarities and differences in Nevada.”

Business will also carry on as normal at the Mesquite Art Guild while the touring exhibit is visiting. “We will have a reception on July 20 highlighting the tour exhibit as well as our July theme of ‘Nevada’ keeping with the theme of the tour exhibit for the reception,” Cole said. “Each month the guild holds a competition based on a theme and the artwork is displayed throughout the month. The winners are presented at the reception each month.”

The theme for the August competition will be “Nature’s Wonder.”

The Mesquite Fine Arts Center also holds many art classes that are available throughout the summer. To find out about the art classes go to mesquitefineartscenter.com.

The museum is open to the public on Mondays-Saturdays from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. Admission is free.