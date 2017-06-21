OBITUARY: Loretta Lee

Loretta Lee

Loretta Eva (Elie) Lee, 75, a former resident of Moapa Valley, Nevada and Dracut, MA died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of the late Roger Bellavance.

She was born in Lowell, MA on January 29, 1942, to Raymond R. and Eva E. (Guillmette) Elie.

Loretta was an avid bingo player and treasured time spent in the company of her family and friends. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her four sons: Gary Noel of Dracut, MA, Rene Noel of Overton, NV, Randy Noel of Moapa, NV, and Raymond (Robyn) Bellavance of Moapa, NV; her daughter, Sandi (Carl) Phillips of Ashburnham, MA; seven grandchildren, Krystle, Raymond, Andrew, Joseph, Elie, Thomas, and Ryan; three great grandchildren, McKenzie, Tyler, and Madison; a sister, Doris (Roger) Breault of Dracut, MA; a brother, Raymond (Carol) Elie of Largo, FL; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Corey Noel and her sister JoAnn Graham.

She was loved and will be truly missed by those who knew her.

A Life Celebration was held at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home in Lowell, MA. Her funeral service and burial will be private.

