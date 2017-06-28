Just In Time For Summer! LDS Warm Springs Facility Opens For Group Activities

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

After eight years of the gates being locked tight, the Warm Springs Recreation Area, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), is once again open for use.

A rededication ceremony was held at the property on June 10. Attendance was by invitation only. Around 300 people attended the ceremony, selected from nearly 30 different LDS stakes throughout the region.

The ceremony was presided over by LDS Area Seventy, Elder William H. Stoddard. It included a prayer of rededication of the site, given by Stoddard.

Within a week after the services, the Warm Springs area appeared on the Church website allowing Church members to reserve the facility for group activities.

Tule Springs Stake President Daren Richards, who was assigned to the administration and scheduling of the facility, said that reservations have quickly come in. More than 50 bookings were made in little over a week.

“We are finding out again just how much this place has meant to a lot of people in the area,” Richards said. “It is very special to people who have so many fond memories of being here. I think it was a very good decision for the Church to keep the property and to reopen it.”

The Warm Springs facility has had its share of misfortune over the past decade. The property was closed seven years ago, when a huge wildfire swept through the Warm Springs area on July 1, 2010, burning more than 600 acres in the neighborhood. Before the fire had been brought under control, it had completely destroyed the LDS Recreation area. An old ranch house, lovingly referred to as ‘The Big House’, and some trailers being used as service missionary quarters, were burned to the ground.

In the weeks after the fire, the Church hired a contractor to clear out the debris. Crews knocked over what was left of the ‘Big House’ and cleared out all of the rubble. But there were no immediate attempts to rebuild.

A year later, a major flood rushed through the area, putting what was left of the infrastructure underwater and washing some of it away. The floods left a thick layer of mud in the pools, washed away bridges, destroyed campsites and washed out the road that accessed them.

It took several years for the Church to decide how to proceed with the ravaged property. But last year contractor crews began the work of clearing overgrown vegetation, rebuilding infrastructure, restoring the spring-fed swimming pools and even adding new facilities.

In the place of ‘The Big House’ a new picnic pavilion was constructed. This beautiful facility, alongside the original spring pool, can accommodate a large group activity.

On the hill above the new pavilion, and connected to it by a concrete path, is a newly constructed restroom building.

The lower, concrete-lined pool has been restored and resurfaced. The previously crumbling concrete walkways around the pool have been replaced. The picnic pavilion in that location has been refreshed and newly painted.

Sprinkler irrigation systems on the large fields below and above the pool areas have been repaired and the fields have been mowed and maintained. These two fields are also currently available to be booked for group camping and other activities, along with the two pools.

Of course, there are fees to reserve the facilities for groups. The areas are reserved in time, morning and evening time block. To reserve a pool/pavilion area for a group in one of these time blocks, the cost is $250. To book one of the fields for camping, an additional cost of $100 is added. The entire facility can be reserved for $700.

Richards said that these fees are set merely to recover the facility’s high maintenance costs.

“It has been the policy of the Church that these recreation facilities should be self-sufficient,” Richards said. “We have sort of started from ground zero here. There was a pretty big initial capital outlay for equipment and maintenance on this facility. That’s why the fees are what they are. Once some of that is recovered, we are in hopes that within a year or so we can see those fees reduced somewhat.”

Currently the facility is only opened for group reservations. Open pool hours; where individuals or families can just come, pay a small per-person fee, and swim; are not yet being offered. But Richards said that those open swim hours are currently in the works. Some additional planning and coordination must take place to be ready for that, he said.

LDS Service missionaries are expected to be assigned to the area soon. RV pads have been built with full hookups to provide those missionary couples a place to stay during their service. Resident missionaries would be needed to schedule open hours for the pools, Richards said.

In addition, policies still must be developed regarding lifeguards during open swim hours. These policies are not required for group scheduled activities, because groups must agree to provide their own lifeguard services. But lifeguards would need to be scheduled in order to schedule the open swim times, Richards said. Those policies are still in development, he said.

“But we expect to have open swim times scheduled in very the near future,” Richards said. “When they are, people will be able to see them posted on the church website.”

Richards said that he had heard a great deal of interest from regional Church membership of doing service work projects at the facility. Those are coming too, he said.

“A lot of people want to help in bringing the facility back fully to what it once was,” he said. “So we have people making and planning a long list of service projects. We want to keep working on making the facility more user-friendly.”

Possible future projects include more BBQ facilities, more shaded areas. Another future focus may be to restore the campsites that were once in use in the fields below the pool area. Those areas have become overgrown through the years and would need significant work to reclaim them as campsites, Richards said.

When member groups or Boy Scout troops are looking for service projects, they will be able to go to that list and choose a project that suits them, he said. The requirements and specifications for each project will be detailed and the exact scope of work for projects will be made clear in advance.

“We want to keep everything that is done up to a certain standard,” Richards said. “That way we can maintain the integrity of the design for the facility and keep consistency with the projects.”

To make a group reservation at the LDS Warm Springs Recreation Area, go to www.lds.org/locations/camping, click on ‘List of Camps’ and scroll down to the Warm Springs Camp. All information for reserving the facility will be available there.