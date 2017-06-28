LETTER: How To Donate To the Flag Fund

The anonymous veteran of your story (“A Unique Moapa Valley Flag Day Story”, PROGRESS: 6/14/2017) receives offers to donate toward maintaining the flag on the ridgeline entering the valley. However, he personally will not take donations.

He asked the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Elwood Perkins Post 8336 if it would create a mechanism by which individuals and companies could make donations that were fully deductible on income tax returns.

We have created that mechanism. The post has an account with America First Credit Union. If you wish to donate to assist with the cost on keeping the flag waving, you may transfer funds to the special savings account at the credit union: That account number is 7700081-2. Your donation to the VFW is fully tax deductible.

If you prefer to donate by check, make the check payable to “VFW Post 8336”, put “Flag Fund” in the comment line, provide a USPS mail address, and mail it to PO Box 1235, Logandale, NV 89021-1235. All funds received by this account will be used to maintain flags and flag accessories.

If you want a receipt for your transferred funds, send an email to bruce.hollinger@comnett.net with a valid USPS mail address requesting one. If you send a check, just state in the letter that you want a receipt. After verification of the donation, the post will mail you a receipt.

The post would like to see more powerful solar powered lights installed on the hilltop, so that the flag is more visible at night. Any donations beyond replacing the flags and other accessories will be used to upgrade the lights when sufficient funds are available.

Bruce Hollinger

Post Quartermaster

VFW Post 8336