Local Youth Compete at State Jr. Livestock Show

Eleven Moapa Valley 4-H youth members participated in the 2017 Nevada Junior Livestock Show on May 12-17 at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Club members raised and participated in classes for beef, goat, sheep, swine, and livestock skill-a-thon. All members were required to take classes and be current in their Quality Assurance tests prior to showing in their species. Several members in the club raised and showed two species for the 2017 show year.

4-H’er Tatyana Bullock received grand champion steer and 1st place in the senior round robin showmanship division.

4-H’er Ronald Bullock won his swine division and oldest sister, Keypher Bullock won reserve grand champion market hog.

4-H’er Avery Freeman placed 3rd in her market lamb showmanship division. The judge asked her to advance into the higher age level of showmanship class. In the advanced age level, Avery placed 4th. In the market classes, Avery won 1st place in her weight division.

4-H’er Anna Stratton won Supreme Breeding Ewe, Reserve Champion Market Lamb, and first place lamb showman.

“I really like the show, it has a lot of sheep there and a lot of people working to improve,” Stratton said. “They do things a little different than ours and it can be kind of refreshing to go up to the gorgeous northern Nevada and hang out in the nicer weather.”

4-H’er Brock Eastman placed 1st in his weight class with his market goat and was the Reserve Champion overall. In the showmanship classes he placed 1st in the intermediate age division and the judge asked him to show against the seniors in showmanship, in the advanced age level, Brock placed 2nd. With his market swine, Brock placed 2nd in his weight division. In the showmanship class for his market swine he placed 1st in the intermediate age division.

4-H’er Nicholas Sosa placed 2nd in the senior age division with his market swine and 4th overall in the market division. Nicholas was invited to compete in the round robin competition.

4-H’er Elayna Sosa showed 2 lambs at the show. Both lambs were shown in the market classes and one of the lambs also competed in both the breeding and market divisions. Her market only lamb placed 3rd overall in market. The breeding lamb placed 1st in market overall, Elayna showed this lamb in her age division for showmanship where she placed 1st.

The judge asked her to advance to a higher age level of showmanship class. In the advanced age level, Elayna placed 7th overall and the judge cautioned the senior aged competitors to be on the lookout for Elayna, because she is an excellent showman and they will have some serious competition.

4-H’er Grant Henrie took second in his weight division. 4-H’er Gavin Henrie took 1st place in his weight division with his market lamb. 4-H’er Cropper Henrie, Grant and Gavin took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the homegrown competition. The Henrie’s and the Stratton’s competed together in the pen of five from Clark County for their lambs and placed 1st. Each Henrie boy placed in lamb showmanship as well.

Moapa Valley Barn Bums 4-H Club had 5 out of 6 4-H club members compete in the round robin competition where they had to show: steers, pigs, sheep, goats, dairy goats, dairy cattle, and rabbits.

4-H is a youth program for ages 5-19 offered by the University of Nevada Reno Cooperative Extension. In addition to livestock projects, Northeast Clark County 4-H offers cloverbuds (ages 5-9), cooking, shooting sports, robotics and more.

For more information on 4-H and Cooperative Extension please call 702-397-2604.