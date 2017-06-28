MVHS Student Selected For Future Medical Leaders’ Conference

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Rebecca Rebman an incoming junior at Moapa Valley High School has been given a unique opportunity to give her ideas about a future in medicine a try. This week Rebman is a part of Congress for Future Medical Leaders in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Congress is designed for honor students who are looking to make a future in the medical field. At the Congress they hope to inspire and motivate students to continue in their dream of becoming a physician or medical scientist, and to give the tools they need to achieve this dream.

Rebman’s primary goal is to be a wife and a mother someday. But she feels it is important to get an education and prepare for the future as well.

“In looking at career opportunities I wanted one that would be beneficial to my family and that I could have some flexibility,” Rebman said. “So I was interested in nursing, RN or Nurse Practitioner.”

While talking to her high school counselor, Geniel Ozaki, about a future in the medical field, Ozaki informed her of a program at the George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. But that program didn’t really fit for her.

“It advertised about kids coming and living the college life for a week,” Rebman said. “And it seemed to be aimed at juniors and seniors. I am just going to be starting my junior year. So it seemed a little too much at this point.”

When the Boston opportunity came along, Rebman felt more comfortable with it. “It was more family-based and looked a lot more interesting to me. So I talked to my parents and they were supportive of it.”

Dr. Robert Darling, the Medical Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists nominated Rebman to attend this program due to her academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to pursue the field of medicine.

This week Rebman is attending the 3 day Congress with students from all across the country. According to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders the group will hear from Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners speak about the medical research they have been leading. Ivy Leauge and top medical school deans will give advice on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies, and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.