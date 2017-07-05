Back-To-School Health Fair To Be Held In Logandale

A “Back to School Health Fair” is being held in the Moapa Valley next week to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year, or to just check on children’s general health.

The Health Fair will be held on Wednesday July 12 at the Old Logandale School from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The fair is a collaboration between Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), Immunize Nevada, and several volunteer physicians and health providers. The efforts of these groups has been coordinated by Assemblyman James Oscarson and his daughter, and local resident, Bren McClean. They have worked hard to provide this service to the community.

Virtually every aspect of general health will be available for kids at the Health Fair. This includes sports physicals, immunizations, vision screenings and more. In addition, there will be plenty of fun activities for the kids to do while there.

The great news for parents is that these services all will be relatively inexpensive. SNHD will be providing vaccines for children, adolescents and even some adults; on a first come first serve basis. The SNHD will verify eligibility for all insured attendees. Those who do not have insurance, or no coverage for vaccines, will be charged an administration fee of $20 for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine. But no child will be turned away for inability to pay, SNHD officials said.

In addition, the sports physicals and vision screenings are all provided at no cost.

This is the second year that McClean has coordinated the Back To School Health Fair. Last year, McClean said that many people had approached her about the need for immunization clinics and other services for children in the area. After some brainstorming this Back to School Health Fair was chosen as a worthy project for the community.

“It went great last year, and we had a lot of families come out to take advantage of these services,” McClean said. “Hopefully it will be even bigger this year.”

Lunch will also be provided at the event. They will be serving hot dogs, chips, and water.