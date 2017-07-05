Imagination Runs Free At ‘Builders & Bulldozers’

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Clark County Parks and Recreation activities in Logandale and Overton are in full swing this summer as kids of all ages play and learn. There are even classes for little tikes.

On Wednesday last week, the local pre-school set came out for the weekly Builders and Bulldozers program at the Overton Community Center. During this engaging 45 minute play-time, the children get to play with different building toys such as gears, blocks, and tinker toys. This is a simple class where the kids are given free creative reign to build and play with the toys however they choose.

Last week there were four youngsters in the class. They built some fun things with their minds full of imagination and innovation.

Jace Jensen built what he called ‘the Titanic’. Then he raced this vehicle down a cardboard ramp.

Gray Martino built himself his own fidget spinner out of gears and tinker toys. Gray said that the tinker toys were his favorite there because they are so much fun.

“This is for the kids to be creative and build what they want to build,” said Elmer Lopez, Director over the Parks and Rec classes. “It’s not a structured class, they just come in and build and get some socialization. It lets them work together at their level and practice social skills.”