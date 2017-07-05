Long Time Local Credit Union Employee Retires

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Penny Tom has been an extraordinary employee of the Moapa Valley Credit Union and America First Credit Union for 20 years now. Many credit union members in the community loveand appreciate the time she served in that important institution. On Friday, June 23 Tom finished her credit union career and entered retirement.

America First Credit Union Overton branch manager Debbie Geng was the one to hire Tom back on March 31, 1997. Since that time, the two co-workers have been together through thick and thin throughout each other’s careers. “We spent more hours in a day with each other than our families,” Geng said. “There is a really special bond with all of the employees.”

Penny Tom spent most of her career with the Moapa Valley Credit Union. She started out as a teller and was later promoted to a Loan Officer and then to Branch Manager of the Overton Branch in 2004.

When the Moapa Valley Credit Union merged with America First, Tom continued at the Overton branch, working as Mortgage Loan Officer and in Consumer Loans.

Geng admired Tom for her many years of service. “Our co-workers valued her friendship and willingness to always help no matter what she was doing,” Geng said. “She was willing to share her knowledge with her co-workers. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Since the merger with America First, Tom has received 8 Special Achievement Recognition nominations and the Service Star Award. The Service Star Award is based on service and is attained by a recommendation from the credit union members and employees.

Because Tom received the Service Star, she was able to qualify for the Presidential award, Tom was one of 9 in the entire America First Credit Union operation, to receive this award that year.

“Penny is an outstanding employee,” Geng said. “She is dependable and loyal, she is selfless and most of all trustworthy.The members have loved her.”

Now Tom plans to enjoy her time visiting family in Texas and Las Vegas as well as dedicating more time to other hobbies such as painting, charcoal drawings, crafts, and going antique shopping.