OBITUARY: Jeff Humes

Jeffrey Foutz Humes, age 29, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at his home in Logandale, Nevada. He was born October 21, 1987 in American Fork, Utah to Dennis Robert and Judith Bushman Humes.

Jeff grew up in Logandale, Nevada. He graduated from Moapa Valley High School where he excelled in Forensics, Debate and playing the trombone. He loved working with his dad, his brothers, and his uncles in construction, especially framing homes for people in Moapa Valley. He was an Eagle Scout. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division, the Screaming Eagles, and was deployed to Afghanistan for one of those years.

Jeff will be remembered as a person with a big heart who made friends quickly, and kept them. Friends and family always came first – if Jeff was in your life, and you needed him, he was by your side without hesitation. He was generous and loving, the favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He believed in working hard and giving full value to his employers. Going the extra mile was his natural inclination. He will be missed every hour by those of who were blessed to know him.

Survivors include his parents, Dennis & Judy of Logandale, NV; grandmother, Vyonne Humes of Overton, NV; three brothers and two sisters: David (Lindsay) of Riverton, UT; Michael (Katie) of Kanarraville, UT; Stuart (Heather) of Logandale, NV; Whitney (Brad) Baldwin of Las Vegas, NV and Kristen (Camron) Eliason of Delta, UT. He was preceded in death by his sister Rebecca.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Logandale LDS 2nd Ward Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

