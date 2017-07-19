Back To School Made Easier By Kids’ Health Fair

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Old Logandale school was filled with both kids and adults on Wednesday as local residents flocked in to take advantage of a Back To School Health Fair sponsored by Assemblyman James Oscarson.

The fair was organized by Oscarson’s constituent liaison, and his daughter, Bren McClean who resides in Moapa Valley. It consisted of many volunteers from the healthcare industry, both local and regional, providing healthcare services free of charge for those who attended.

Turnout was great with over 50 adults and kids stopping by for physical exams for sports and scouts. In addition, kids received over 100 immunizations from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

This was the second year Oscarson and McClean have coordinated a summer immunization clinic for local kids.

“I think clearly there’s a need for this type of clinic and we’re happy to help fulfill that need,” Oscarson said. “Of course, we can’t do it without our healthcare partners that travel so far to make sure these kids get the same opportunities as other kids, as well as our partners that help make sure they have fun while they’re there.”

Attendance at the event was proof that residents agreed with Oscarson about the need. Traffic through the clinic was steady all day with little or no waiting due to a change in how the clinic was set up and run this year. The SNHD ran the immunizations and had two tables set up with several people to do the paperwork and two nurses to help give the shots.

Another change was in how the physicals were run. This year there were six doctors present to help. They formed an assembly line-type process to move patients along.

Logandale volunteer EMT’s from station 73 began the process by taking vital signs for everyone. Volunteer Makayla Jackson, who was there with fellow volunteers Dione Jackson and Kianna Paul, explained, “We came to help out by taking vitals at the beginning of the physical process. We love to come to events like these to help the community out and to volunteer. We’ve been consistently busy all day with mostly sports physicals and some scout physicals. It’s been a good day.”

After their vitals were taken, patients moved into a line of six doctors. Four were from Roseman University of Health Sciences and two were from Valley Health Systems.

“I’ve been doing high school physicals at events like this for over twenty years,” said Dr. Tom Hunt, Chairman of Family Medicine from Roseman. “It’s a great way to connect with the community and to work with and teach kids one on one about taking care of themselves and staying healthy. I always have a smile on my face when I leave.”

Dr. Mark Penn, founding dean of Roseman’s College of Medicine, agreed. “One of our main tenets at Roseman is to get out and serve the community and this is a great opportunity to do that,” he said.

Bruce Morgenstern and Vicky VanMeetren, RN, was also there from Roseman. The Las Vegas-based medical school now has two campuses. The one in Henderson has their pharmacy, nursing, dental, and healthcare MBA programs, while their new campus in Summerlin holds their college of medicine.

Pediatrician Dr. Andy Eisen was there from Valley Health Systems along with his wife, Diane, who is a physical therapist. Dr. Eisen served in the Assembly with Oscarson from 2012-2014 so he was also glad to come help a worthy cause.

“Events like these are really important,” Eisen said. “Scouts and sports screenings are really vital services that help pick up on potential health issues in addition to making sure it is safe for individuals to participate in these activities. I am so happy to come help out. It is important to me as a physician, as a Nevadan, and as a representative of our health system.”

The day wasn’t all exams and shots, however. There was plenty of fun for kids as well. There with booths with tons of freebies.

Cherie Hughes and Betty Rogers were there with Nevada Health Link letting people know that the Affordable Care Act is still alive and well. They answered questions and helped attendees with sign-up information. Open Enrollment is November 1-December 15 for coverage beginning January 1, 2018, so now is the time to start looking, asking, and making decisions.

Angie Irizarry was teaching attendees about Silver Summit Healthplan, a new option for Medicaid participants that became available on July 1. Clark County is one of only two counties in Nevada where Medicaid participants have a choice between several healthcare plans. The new plan promotes staying healthy and actually offers cash incentives for wellness care so it is worth checking into.

“This is a rural area with not a lot of resources so I really wanted to come today because sometimes rural areas miss out on new programs and resources,” Irizarry said,. “I didn’t want that to happen.”

The “Castle Crew” consisting of Connie Mortensen, Cortnie Villezcas, and Esther Jones were also there painting faces all day. They made sure that kids gained the courage they needed for shots by turning them into superheroes or Pokemon or anything else they chose.

There were also free hot dogs all day prepared by Brenda Slocomb and Lorene Cone. The buns, condiments, and chips were donated by Judy Metz of Sugar’s Restaurant.

People were upbeat and excited about the event. Makae Pulsipher came for her physical for volleyball. “It is so great that we have an option for free physicals in our community,” she said. “It’s really a big service.”

Her mother, Lonia, agreed, saying, “It’s free, it’s local, it’s a great service. We didn’t have to make an appointment so it was really convenient.”

Megan Porter brought her sons to the event as well. “We came to get sports physicals and immunizations,” she said. “It’s so much nicer to not have to go to Mesquite. It’s a real benefit to our community.”

Porter’s 11 year-old son Rawlinz, who got shots said, “It wasn’t fun, but I lived through it.”

“We have been working on this event for a while because the one last year was such a success,” McClean said. “It was heartening to me that so many people and organizations were willing to come again.”

McClean expressed gratitude for the doctors from Roseman and Valley Health Systems for dropping everything to help. In addition she praised the volunteers from Station 73 and the SNHD who helped at the event.

She also appreciated the Castle Crew and those that helped with the lunch.

“It’s great to see people come together and give of themselves to help the community out,” McClean said. “I love events like this that bring out the best in people while providing a benefit to the community. It’s great all the way around.”