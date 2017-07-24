OBITUARY: April Krell

April Krell

April Dawn Krell Arellano, age 45, died on Friday, July 21, 2017, in Overton, Nevada in her home. She was born on June 7, 1972 at Nellis Aiir Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada, to Jim & Nora Beth (Carducci) Krell.

She married Rodrigo Arellano in Las Vegas in 1996. The couple had no children, but were a devoted aunt and uncle.

April graduated from Nevada State in Henderson with a degree in education. She became the coordinator of the Clark County Community College in Logandale, NV. for 8 years

April was a loving, kind, devoted daughter, aunt, and friend. All who knew her felt blessed to have her as a friend. She was a social, active lady who was deeply involved in Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, Rainbow Girls, and the Business Guild of Moapa for the majority of her life. She enjoyed her 3 yellow labs and any strays she found. Her family and friends will always remember her as a happy, fun-loving person who was always fun to be around.

April is survived by her parents, Jim and Nora Beth Carducci Krell, of Overton, NV. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Guerrino & Nora Carducci of Henderson, Nevada; paternal grandparents, Leonard & Doris Krell of Toledo, Ohio; as well as numerous of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday on July 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with a reception at the church immediately following the mass. Father Tom will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate April’s life.