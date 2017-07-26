Jr. Livestock Association Looks For New Brand

Calling all artists and/or graphic artists! The Clark County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA) is looking to develop a new logo. Although the old logo still reflects the goals and purpose of the association, it has been in use for many years and the group is looking to update the logo.

So the Association is inviting interested community members to join them in helping to design the new logo. Anyone is welcome to submit a design. But the group is particularly interested in art from past and present 4-H and FFA members, or anyone who loves livestock.

The rules are simple. The logo must somehow represent steers, pigs, lambs, and goats, and include the letters CCJLA. Make sure that the steer representation and goat representation are of meat animals and not dairy. Everything else is up to the interpretation of the artist. For ideas, the current logo can be seen at www.ccjla.com.

Entries will be accepted from now through September 15 and can be submitted either electronically or through the mail. Electronic entries or any questions can be sent to: ccjlalogo@gmail.com. Paper entries can be sent to CCJLA ATTN: Logo contest, Box 668, Logandale, NV 89021. Please include your name and a phone number or email address at which you can be reached.

The winning logo will be chosen around the first of October and will become the property of CCJLA to be used during the 2018 show season and beyond. Please limit submissions to five per person.